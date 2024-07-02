Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Summer is my favorite season, and I love stocking my wardrobe with new items every year. I don’t go overboard, but I do look for versatile styles that can be traditional approaches for other seasons, too. Recently, I needed a comfortable and breathable button-up top and couldn’t find any that didn’t have long sleeves. That’s until I found this ruffled-sleeved cotton shirt for only $22 at Walmart.

The Free Assembly Ruffle Trim Cotton Shirt is one of the best tops I’ve purchased this summer. Like many other button-ups on the market, it provides a luxurious look without discomfort. It’s crafted with lightweight cotton and updated with a darling ruffle trim at the shoulders, neckline and button-front placket. The ruffle trim is what sold me on the top, even though I’m typically not into overly feminine details. This style provides the perfect balance between feminine and overbearing.

Get the Free Assembly Ruffle Trim Cotton Shirt for $22 at Walmart!

I’ve paired my top with high-waisted denim shorts and espadrilles and plan to wear it for the Fourth of July holiday. You can also wear it with jeans or go for a white-on-white look with white pants.

Shoppers also are head over heels for the top. “Unique and affordable,” one Walmart shopper said. “Love it! Beautiful details, excellent fit despite my wide hips. Slight stretch to the denim. Feminine and comfortable. Nice quality. My first Walmart clothing piece and certainly not my last given how well made this is.”

“This item is very cute and is [comfortable], but runs much larger,” another shared. “It has a boxy fit. Size down for sure. The fabric is nice, not too thick and it doesn’t have any stretch. I am a medium and this felt like it was two sizes larger. Reminds me of a J. Crew top. Nice and classic style.”

I’ll definitely be grabbing this top in more colors before it’s out of stock. Trust me, the $22 is worth the spend!

Get the Free Assembly Ruffle Trim Cotton Shirt for $22 at Walmart!

