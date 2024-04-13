Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Taylor Swift is a fashion starlet — full stop!

Whether the pop star is performing on stage during her sold-out international The Eras Tour or casually sauntering around NYC, Swift has long proved that she’s a force in music and fashion. When it comes to her style off stage, Swift is a chameleon that sports everything from denim shorts to comfy athleisure wear, and she does it so effortlessly and easily that she makes you want to take a stab and wear the same pieces or find similar options.

For example, in 2023, Swift wore this frilly white shirt with denim shorts and a sleek, modern take on Mary Janes for a look that screamed relaxed and comfy. We found out that Swift was wearing the Henri Top from Dôen that cost a whopping $248, and while we all love her songs and style, it’s safe to say that most of Us can’t afford this top. But, lucky for you, we found a similar option on Amazon that’s just a fraction of the cost at $45!

The PRETTYGARDEN Women’s Lantern Sleeve Embroidered Top is an airy and chic top that you’ll practically want to live in this spring — seriously. Aside from its 100% cotton fabrication — which is incredibly breathable and sturdy, this top has cute cutouts throughout and billowing lantern sleeves that add a bit of depth and flair to your ensemble. Further, this top comes in 18 colors — we love the white and pink variations — and has an S to XXL size range.

Get the PRETTYGARDEN Women’s Lantern Sleeve Embroidered Top for $45 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate as of April 13, 2024, but may be subject to change.

The charm of a white button-up shirt is that it’s so versatile and pairs well with everything in your closet. Need an outfit to wear to the office? No problem. Need a formal look to wear to an event? This shirt has you covered. But if you need styling ideas, we can help! If you want a more casual vibe, think about wearing this top like Swift did with denim shorts and easy sandals. Or, if you want to elevate this cute shirt, you could rock it with a flouncy maxi skirt and heels for an outfit that speaks to your knack for style and sophistication.

If you’re still on the fence, we found reviewers who raved about this top. One Amazon reviewer said, “This shirt fits and feels like a higher-end shirt. The sleeves and the details remind me of designers like Johnny Was. I absolutely love it!” Another reviewer gushed, “This is such a nice quality shirt. I love the design, and there is something underneath so your skin isn’t showing. Beautiful sleeves. It fits as expected.”

So, if you’re looking for a way to channel your inner Taylor Swift fashion-wise but can’t spend your funds like Taylor Swift, this adorable Amazon lookalike could do the trick!

Want to see some other options available on Amazon? Shop more white shirts we found below:

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more from Prettygarden here, and don’t forget to scope out Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

