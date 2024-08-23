Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

I have a confession to make: I am a jeans connoisseur. I keep many pairs in my closet, even when I’ve outgrown them or they’re just sitting there. While you can buy jeans anywhere, Zappos is currently my denim destination. A couple of weeks ago, one of my girlfriends raved about scoring Free People clothes at Zappos, and I needed no further convincing. Retail therapy goes a long way, especially when you’re investing in high-quality cuffed jeans. I added the Free People Olsen Cuffed Barrel Leg Jeans to my shopping cart. The ’90s aesthetic is so chic, it’s making me want to find many pairs with the same design.

Related: This Casual T-Shirt Dress Is the Perfect Fit for Every Body I literally tell anyone who will listen about these jeans that I wear on repeat, and now I need to tell everyone that they’re on sale! Yes, that’s right, Abercrombie & Fitch is hosting its semi-annual sale on denim, which offers 25% off all jeans including new styles and bestsellers! Now I can finally give […]

Get the Free People Olsen Cuffed Barrel Leg Jeans for $128 at Zappos!

The Free People Olsen Cuffed Barrel Leg Jeans have a mid-rise design that sits below the waist, between your hips and belly button. The jeans are made with rigid denim and offer a relaxed, modern look that isn’t too oversized or baggy. This pair features an exaggerated cuffed hemline with five pockets and a zip-fly with one-button closure. They’re available in both blue and black in case you want some variety in your wardrobe.

How will you wear this pair when you go to the office? If you’re like me, spending countless hours on Pinterest figuring it out, you might style this pair of jeans with a simple T-shirt, crop top, collared shirt or blouse to elevate your look. Or, if you want to show off your edgy side, you can wear a tank top with a blazer and pointed-toe low heels. The shoes complete the look. You could also wear your favorite pair of ballet flats or cowboy boots. I wore this pair of pants with a cropped tank top, navy blue blazer and black loafers one day and I received countless compliments.

Since I’m going on a trip to Connecticut with my girlfriends next week, I want to look like the most stylish townie as we go to dinner — I’ll be adding this pair of jeans to my suitcase to make heads turn.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Get the Free People Olsen Cuffed Barrel Leg Jeans for $128 at Zappos!