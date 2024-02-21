Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Sometimes, a good pair of jeans is hard to find. If you’re not into the modern cuts that you see on models, luckily these days you can wear jeans heavily inspired by the fashion of yesteryear. That means tons of flares, bedazzled jeans, and even cargo pants. Remember those?

It looks like Walmart does, as the retailer is stepping into a rhythm where it’s trying out older jean cuts and washes, like cargo jeans that look like they came straight out of a dEliA*s from the ’90s. You don’t have to pore over Mercari or Poshmark to find a pair you love. You can get some from Walmart right now!

Grab a pair of YMI Low Rise Relaxed Cargo Jeans and you’ll feel like you just walked off of the TRL set, fresh from promoting your brand new album. These denim pants come with a super low waist look with a zip fly and single button closure and five pockets so you can carry all your stuff. They also have the flap-closed cargo pockets at the side, with belt loops to rock your favorite classic belt!

These aren’t skin tight jeans, either. They’re relaxed, so they’re meant to have a more loose fit than many of today’s jeans, which feel a bit more like jeggings when you try them on. They’re snug at the waist with the larger fit throughout the legs – not quite like JNCO jeans, but comfy enough to make these a favorite that you wear often.

Don’t go thrifting for some vintage cargo jeans when these are available. You can get a brand new pair that’ll last you – and you can show Walmart’s brands that the ’90s and Y2K vibe is still very much alive – meaning we might see more of these types of clothing and accessories in the future!

