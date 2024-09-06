Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

With fall approaching, we’re looking for treatments to use to keep our skin healthy. LED color light therapy has become a skincare trend, thanks to celebs like Katy Perry, Reese Witherspoon and Pedro Pascal, who swear by this type of beauty treatment for its amazing skin benefits. LED color therapy wands use light waves to help with anti-aging, skin brightening, boosting collagen and more. Amazon shoppers are taking their skin to the next level with the Fxtiaa Red Light Therapy LED Beauty Wand.

Related: Reese Witherspoon and Nicola Coughlan Use This $14 Facial Spray We all love it when celebs share our passion for beauty products. And if you’re currently immersed in the nostalgia of Legally Blonde or the romance of Bridgerton, you’re in for a treat. Reese Witherspoon and Nicola Coughlan are both lovable stars. What, like it’s hard for Elle Woods to get into Harvard Law School […]

Get the Fxtiaa Red Light Therapy LED Beauty Wand for $46 (originally $200) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 6, 2024, but are subject to change.

The Fxtiaa Red Light Therapy Beauty Wand is a non-invasive, portable and convenient option; it’s also 76% off right now, thanks to an additional coupon on the product page. The wand can change between seven colors, including red to reduce inflammation and white to remove acne-causing bacteria. The wand head massages and rotates 90 degrees, making it easily glide over your face, eyes or neck. You can use the wand for up to 10 minutes and repeat five times a week.

LED light therapy works for all skin types. Red light increases blood circulation and collagen production. Green light improves hyperpigmentation and reduces wrinkles and fine lines. The blue color calms and tightens your skin. The yellow color mode smooths and reduces redness. The purple color relaxes the skin and improves lymph metabolism. The white color improves tissue metabolism on your skin. Lastly, the cyan color calms and soothes irritation.

Make sure you add this beauty wand to your skincare routine while it’s on sale. Your skin will thank you later.

Get the Fxtiaa Red Light Therapy LED Beauty Wand for $46 (originally $200) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 6, 2024, but are subject to change.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Please enter a valid email. Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Not what you’re looking for? Don’t forget to check out Amazon’s Daily Deals here!