Scrolling and searching for new fall wardrobe inspiration? When you’re looking for new items to add to your wardrobe, consider adding some new loungewear pieces ahead of fall. If you already have plenty of leggings to work out in, consider these wide-leg capri pants on sale for just $24 at Amazon!

The affordable pants have a relaxed fit that you can wear to class or for running errands. They feature a buttery-soft fabric, weightless feel, moisture-wicking and four-way stretch. They have a wide waistband that doesn’t dig into the skin, and it adds a tummy-control feature. Plus, they’re also made with drapey fabric, two large front pockets and an interior card sleeve for easy storage of your cell phone, cards, keys and more.

Get the G Gradual Wide-Leg Capri Pants for $24 (originally $33) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 3, 2024, but are subject to change.

Shoppers love how comfortable the pants are and are surprised by their quality.

“This brand never disappoints,” a five-star reviewer said. “I have purchased several different pant styles and colors from this brand over the past several months. They always wash well and do not fade. They wear so well and are very comfortable. Good stretch and are very versatile. The perfect yoga pants that you can dress up and look stylish too.”

“These are just too comfy, cute and the fabric is very forgiving on the body,” another said. “The weight is light enough for summer wear & yet heavy enough not to show some of your not so perfect areas. This is cute enough to dress up with a sandal or casual enough to wear with sneakers.”

“Really hate to purchase clothing online,” a final shopper shared. “I prefer checking out the material and sewing quality. Guess you have figured out by now that I am really fussy about my clothes. Well, I am here to tell you that these Capri pants are super quality. The material is so soft and the construction equals my standards”

Stock up on the wide-leg capris before it’s too late!

