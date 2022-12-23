Deal Alert! Save Up to 60% on this Slouchy Gap Sweater on Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When we’re online shopping, there are some pieces we debate over. We open them up in a new tab and we leave them there, sometimes for days, trying to decide if we want to order them or not. Well, this isn’t one of those times. When we saw this Gap sweater was up to 60% off, we knew it was going straight into our shopping cart!

Gap launched an official storefront on Amazon in November, which was obviously very exciting for fans of its ever-wearable designs. Gap on Prime? Obviously we’re all about it! That means free and fast shipping for members, making this deal even sweeter!

Was $60 On Sale: $24 You Save 60% See it!

This slouchy ribbed sweater is made of 100% cotton, making it soft, skin-friendly and breathable. It’s machine-washable as well, so you can forget about dry cleaning bills! It’s a pull-on style with a V-neckline, and it has balloon sleeves adding just enough volume to elevate it above other knits!

This sweater is currently on sale in all three available colors too. The creamy Birch shade and the soft Daisy Duke Blue are both 50% off, letting you save $30, while the Italian Plum shade, which is gorgeous for winter, is actually 60% off, letting you save $36! Sizes range from XS to XXL, and there’s a size chart in the Amazon photos to help you find your best fit.

As with most Gap pieces, this sweater is very, very versatile. It’s definitely going to be a perfect match with your favorite pair of jeans — whether you’re into skinnies, flares, wide legs or something else — but it’s also fantastic with paperbag waist pants or flowy trousers. We’d also love to see it partially tucked into a faux-leather mini skirt or a drapey slip skirt. Super cold outside? Layer it over a turtleneck top and add on a short necklace!

You can dress this piece up for dinner dates, nights out with friends or family get-togethers, or you can dress it down for a trip to the movies or a shopping day downtown. You’ll find endless ways to wear it, which is great, because chances are that you’ll want to wear it as often as possible!

