Harsh Winter Weather Won’t Stand a Chance Against This Maxi Puffer Coat

Puffer coats which provide plenty of warmth are easily your best bet if you’re trying to beat winter weather. But sometimes, your standard puffer just isn’t enough. Most of these garments only reach down to the hips, with some extending slightly further to the mid-thigh area.

If these two options aren’t suitable for your lifestyle and place of residence, this maxi puffer from Steve Madden may be what you need! The extra long length can cover you from head to toe (depending on your height) — and keep you totally safe from harsh winter weather. That’s a guarantee!

Get the Steve Madden Women’s Long Chevron Maxi Puffer Coat for prices starting at $78 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 21, 2022, but are subject to change.

Shoppers who reside in particularly cold parts of the country specifically sought out this coat as their go-to for the season, and it’s easy to see why. With the hem going all the way down to the ankle, you’re enveloping your entire body with some serious warmth! We also adore an oversized hood moment, and this coat has that on lock as well. There isn’t a single detail that isn’t swoon-worthy!

The only qualm we could find from reviewers is that the zipper can be a little tricky to maneuver, but by the time you get the hang of it, you’ll hardly notice. In fact, with a coat this long, we anticipate that zipping it all the way up may be slightly harder than a shorter style.

As far as color options go, the selection for this puffer delivers! The black coat is undoubtedly the chicest of the bunch, but we’re just as obsessed with the brighter hues like Merlot and Champagne. It’s immediately clear to Us why shoppers put their faith into this coat for winter, and some say it’s even better than what they expected! Negative temps stand no chance with this puffer on deck!

