Whether you like to garden or you’re looking for a new hobby, we have just the thing for you. Meet Gardyn Studio, the future of food reimagined. Whether you have a green thumb or need some assistance learning how to produce your own food, this system makes it simple to have your favorite vegetables, fruits and flowers at home. It starts at $499, but shoppers report that it’s worth it!

The Gardyn Studio makes it easy to lean into producing your own fruits, vegetables and herbs without having to have land and a ton of space. The brand specifically created it to suit limited spacing and tight budgets, which makes it “easier than ever for everyone to grow nutritious food at home.” The Garden Studio is a self-sustaining system that grows a variety of plants that don’t need constant care and sun light. The system connects to WiFi to water, grow and flourish even when on vacation. The Studio has any features including:

A Compact & Elegant Design: The Gardyn Studio is perfect for smaller spaces and can fit in .4 square feet. It’s also 4.6 feet tall.

The Gardyn Studio is perfect for smaller spaces and can fit in .4 square feet. It’s also 4.6 feet tall. High Yield: The Studio is able to grow up to 16 large plants on two columns.

The Studio is able to grow up to 16 large plants on two columns. Variety and Flexibility: The easy-to-grow garden offers 100 options. You can grow berries, tomatoes, peppers, herbs, lettuce and flowers.

The easy-to-grow garden offers 100 options. You can grow berries, tomatoes, peppers, herbs, lettuce and flowers. Fully Autonomous: Better yet, unlike other gardens, the Studio includes LED lights that mimic sunlight. It is also crafted with a system that waters your plants with a 4-gallon tank—just connect it to WiFi!

Better yet, unlike other gardens, the Studio includes LED lights that mimic sunlight. It is also crafted with a system that waters your plants with a 4-gallon tank—just connect it to WiFi! Vacation Mode: You don’t need to hire someone to help care for your plants since the system can take care of itself for up to two weeks. You can even monitor your plants remotely.

You don’t need to hire someone to help care for your plants since the system can take care of itself for up to two weeks. You can even monitor your plants remotely. Sustainable: There are “zero pesticides, no food waste, and 95% less water usage,” per the brand.

Get the Gardyn Studio for $499 at Gardyn!

Shoppers recommend the Gardyn Studio; here’s what they’re saying.

“I’ve had my Gardyn over a year and am amazed at the variety of things to grow and how incredibly fresh the produce is,” one shopper said. “Living in Alaska our wi tee produce sits on a barge for about two weeks. This is such a joy to have just harvested produce. Some of the varieties just keep going as you harvest off the leaves and more grow back.”

“As a city gardener, I am always looking for ways to utilize the space of my tiny yard and tiny house to maximum efficiency,” another gardener wrote. “The compact design of this new studio device makes it perfect for the tight quarters without sacrificing the quality and yield of my produce- it literally fits into one of the only spaces I have available..right between my desk & snake tank! The size has really been a game changer in terms of space, but I was also pleasantly surprised about how much it produced as a tiny unit.”

Another reviewer confirmed that the Gardyn Studio is easy to use. “The new Gardyn Studio is a wonderful product from start to finish,” they said. “Assembling the device was incredibly straightforward and took just a few minutes. I also love its cute and compact design! Living in a small space, I worried about finding room for a home garden, but the Gardyn Studio’s size makes it easy to place almost anywhere, whether it’s in the kitchen or a corner of the living room. Despite its small size it is surprisingly productive. It yields a generous amount of fresh, delicious veggies, allowing us to harvest several times a week.”

Give it a try for yourself! Head to Gardyn now and add the Studio to your home!

