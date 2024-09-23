Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Happy fall! Now that it’s official, we’re lighting our apple butter candles, drinking pumpkin spice lattes, decorating our houses and planning trips to the orchards. Call Us fashionistas, but one of our favorite fall activities is switching over our wardrobes, saying adios to the bikinis and sandals and hello to sweaters, denim and loafers.

Notice we didn’t say boots or sneakers? In case you missed it, the classic duo is being replaced with the trendy trio this year in the style world — flats, mules and loafers. These shoes are both timeless and modern, combining traditional elements with high-fashion spins like suede material, pointed toes, luxe hardware, the occasional chunky sole and more. It’s no wonder we’re obsessed!

If you want to own the trend this fall, there’s no time like the present. We gathered some of our absolute favorites from Zappos that are guaranteed to make you the classiest act wherever your day takes you!

Flats

1. Rich mom: If you’re going to wear Coach or any designer for that matter, make it this canvas slingback decked in signature print! It’s all in the details. We adore the beaded lining!

2. Dolce Vita: Round and pointy toes are both high-fashion lately, so grab a pair of these round-toe suede kicks and get ready for compliment central!

3. Secretly comfortable: Would you believe Us if we told you these ultra-chic go-with-everything flats are Clarks? You don’t have to worry about any rubbing, chafing or aching, even despite a small heel.

4. Beaded style: There are a bunch of different colors to choose from in these Steve Madden slingback flats, but you can’t go wrong with a white pearled style for everything from office days to dinners out!

5. Very demure: You’ll be cutesy, darling and gentle as can be when you wear these leather flats! The closed square toe and upper strap give them plenty of character.

Mules

6. Texture queen: Why choose between suede, faux leather and snake-like textures when you can have them all? These Western-inspired mules are the ideal casual staple for fall (and winter and spring and summer).

7. Classy act: It’s no wonder endless reviewers give these elegant suede mules five stars. If you prefer a coastal aesthetic, check out the raffia variety. It screams ‘villa in Greece’!

8. Michael Kors: Look no further for a sophisticated leather mule that pairs beautifully with wide-leg pants, jeans, skirts, maxi dresses and everything in between.

9. Hardcore hardware: Steve Madden nailed it with this versatile flat! The chain link accent is subtle and sleek, elevating your outfit with a modern flair. You’ll be effortlessly chic!

10. Denim season: With a heel over two inches, this SoftWalk cross between a mule and clog is surprisingly comfortable thanks to built-in cushioning and a removable leather footbed.

Loafers

11. Free People: What a steal! We can’t believe these shiny slip-on loafers are nearly 40% off. (Full disclosure: We’ll be grabbing a pair in every color!)

12. New staple: We might not wear any other shoes this fall knowing that these Cole Haan Evelyn Bow Driver shoes exist! Grainy leather is luxe enough for fancy occasions and casual enough for, well, casual ones.

13. Crowd favorite: Have you ever seen a shoe with such positive reviews and so many options? Whether you enjoy silver, gold, leather, suede or any combination, there’s a bestseller waiting!

14. Chunky look: Chunky sneakers ruled the summer, so leave it to these Steve Madden loafers to own the style for fall. These glossy kicks add an inch and a half!

15. Added support: Sassy and stylish, these penny loafers have a round toe, upper strap, clean stitching and a breathable interior for all-day wear.