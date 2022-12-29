Instantly Elevate Your Outfit by Adding This Sparkly Clutch

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Who doesn’t love a consistent, reliable LBD moment when it’s time to hit the town? But of course, if we constantly wear our go-to black dresses or other standard outfits while going out, things will get a little monotonous.

However, with the right accessories, you can keep rocking your favorite pieces and make them look fresh! Case in point: this adorable sparkly clutch we just spotted on Amazon! It’s a massive favorite among shoppers, and with New Year’s Eve on the horizon, we think it’s the perfect addition to any festive party ensemble!

Get the Gets Acrylic Confetti Box Clutch for prices starting at $31 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 29, 2022, but are subject to change.

This structured clutch is made from acrylic materials, but the interior is lined with felt, so any item you house inside is protected. It fastens at the top with a latch hook that’s easy to open and close — but secure enough that it stays shut. When you open it up, the bag expands — offering up an impressive amount of space for such a tiny accessory! It can fit your smartphone, keys, a slim wallet and makeup essentials with ease. It also comes with a thin gold chain strap which can be attached to wear it as a shoulder bag or crossbody. Talk about a bonus!

That said, what we adore most about this bag is the sparkly confetti embedded into the acrylic aesthetic on the outside! There’s simply nothing more fun than multicolored metallic confetti. There are a number of different options to choose from, so you can pick the style that suits you (and your outfits!) best. There’s still time (but not much!) to get this bag delivered to you before the big night, so act fast. We can’t think of a better purse to wear while ringing in 2023 and ushering in a brand new — this is a handbag even Carrie Bradshaw would surely swoon over!

