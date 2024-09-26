Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you’re a longtime fan of reality TV, you get to watch your favorite (or not-so-favorite) cast members blossom over the years. Sometimes that includes watching their children grow as they transition from adorable pint-sized personalities into adulthood. Just take Gia Giudice, for example.

The eldest daughter of Real Housewives of New Jersey‘s Teresa Giudice and her ex-husband, Joe Giudice, first appeared on the hit bravo series as a child, but she’s all grown up now. After announcing her decision to forgo law school in favor of investing in real estate, the 23-year-old recently hosted an Amazon Livestream, where she shared her favorite beauty products that shoppers can snag for less than $25. She shared helpful suggestions for products that we absolutely adore. Check out her top picks ahead!

Breylee Aloe Vera Eye Masks

Giudice kicked off the livestream raving about these under-eye patches. “I love to use these, especially before a night out or even when you’re hungover the next day,” she said. This 60-piece set is enriched with key ingredients like plant extracts to reduce the appearance of dark circles, eye bags, wrinkles and puffiness. Skin-loving collagen helps nourish and deliver a youthful glow!

Get the Breylee Aloe Vera Eye Masks for just $14 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 26, 2024, but are subject to change.

Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen

The 23-year-old knows a thing or two about sun protection. “Whenever I’m traveling, this Supergoop! sunscreen comes with me. This is seriously the best sunscreen,” she raved. Not only is this sunblocker weightless, oil and scent-free but it goes on clear and doesn’t leave behind a cast!

Get the Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen for just $18 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 26, 2024, but are subject to change.

Guueig Ice Roller

Get ready to take a chill pill. Giudice recommended a de-puffing ice roller. “I use this ice roller all the time,” she said. “It completely depuffs my face. It’s that easy and I notice such a difference.” This roller boosts blood flow and reduces puffiness. Best of all? It has a comfy handle that you can use to apply it to different parts of your body!

Get the Guueig Ice Roller for just $7 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 26, 2024, but are subject to change.

Clean Skin Club Clean Towels

Giudice raved that these disposable facial towels are “absolutely amazing.” The Bravolebrity said, “I use them morning and night I swear by them.” They’re made with cellulose fiber technology to support overall skin health and skin barrier function!

Get the Clean Skin Club Clean Towels XL for just $17 (originally $18) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 26, 2024, but are subject to change.

Garnier All Skin Types Micellar Cleansing Water

When you’re on the go and need to clean off your makeup, take a page from Giudice’s book. She recommended Garnier Micellar Cleansing Water. According to the reality star, it’s “the best for traveling.” This gentle cleanser wipes away stubborn makeup like waterproof mascara and eyeliner while removing dirt and oil!

Get the Garnier Micellar Cleansing Water for just $4 (originally $5) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 26, 2024, but are subject to change.