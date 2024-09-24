Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Butter yellow is proving to be a fashion trend with longevity. Some people (myself included) thought that the hue’s popularity would be short-lived, especially since the color tends to evoke summer vibes. However, this past weekend, Gigi Hadid proved the soft shade isn’t going anywhere — and that it’s actually ideal for fall — after she stepped out for dinner with Taylor Swift carrying a butter yellow handbag from Jacquemus.

The way Hadid styled the bag made it the main attraction of her entire look and confirmed that bright colors do deserve a spot in your autumnal wardrobe. The yellow hue popped beautifully against her rich chocolate brown trench coat and even brought out the gold in her necklace. Truth be told, I want to replicate the full outfit, but if you’re specifically looking for a purse similar to Hadid’s that won’t run you $800, I found a near-identical Amazon alternative for just $25.

Although inexpensive, the Luxaura Yellow Handbag doesn’t skimp on quality and is artfully designed to become a trusty purse for any and every occasion. Made of sturdy PU leather (AKA vegan leather), the smooth exterior feels luxe, and while it may be small, there’s a surprising amount of space to store all of your going out necessities, including multiple lip products, keys, wallet and a large phone. Plus, if you prefer crossbody styles, this one comes with a detachable long strap for extra ways to style.

Yellow may be having a moment, but we haven’t found many purses in this exact hue. The dainty, butter yellow shade will brighten your day and enhance any outfit. That said, we also appreciate that Luxaura offers five other versatile colors, including classic black and brown as well as light blue, white and light green. At this price, you might as well nab a few options (I know I will!).

Amazon shoppers have had nothing but incredible things to say about the Luxaura Yellow Handbag, mentioning the impeccable quality and functionality for the price. “I was pleasantly surprised when this handbag arrived — even my daughter loved it and wants to get one,” one reviewer says. “It’s so adorable and great size for going out.” She also mentions that she already plans to purchase another one. When you find a good purse, you want one in every color!

If you’ve been debating on hopping on the butter yellow trend, let this be your sign that it’s time. Plus, how cool would it be to say you match Gigi Hadid? Your fall accessories game is about to get brighter with the Luxaura Yellow Handbag.