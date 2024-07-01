Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you ask Us, no beauty routine is complete without showing a little love to your lashes. Whether it’s pricey extensions, clusters or strips you can DIY at home or a celeb-loved lengthening mascara, you can’t go wrong. Now that summer is in full swing, we’re living for natural, “no-makeup,” makeup. There are so many volumizing and thickening mascaras on the market that it’s hard to pick just one. Sometimes, it’s best to do a little digging to find out what our favorite celebrities and influencers have worn in the past.

Supermodel and ultimate rich mom Gisele Bündchen immediately comes to mind whenever we need fashion or beauty inspo. From her red carpet ensembles to casual travel-friendly outfits, she always delivers top-notch style. She serves just as much beauty inspo, too, so much so that we’re inspired by her throwback beauty picks.

In 2021, celebrity makeup artist Jenna Anton revealed on Instagram that she used the Ere Perez Cosmeics Avocado Waterproof Mascara for the model’s appearance on the cover of Vogue Hong Kong, which highlighted sustainability in fashion. “Beyond thrilled and honored to be apart of such a special edition, creating her entire glam look using 10% Eco-Conscious beauty products, that are integrating sustainability practices with their brands,” Anton wrote.

Three years after Bündchen used this mascara, it’s still a hit with shoppers on Amazon and for good reason. Say goodbye to raccoon eyes because this mascara has a waterproof formula that not only lengthens your lashes but helps them grow. They’re formulated with a blend of nourishing oils and waxes to hydrate and strengthen. Avocado oil is a key ingredient to regenerate, strengthen and make lashes appear fuller without smudging.

Best of all? This black mascara delivers 24-hour wear. Plus, you don’t have to worry about strong fumes making your eyes water. It has a clean formula, making it safe for shoppers with sensitive eyes. We love that!

Rock wispy, fluffy lashes this summer without spending too much time or too much money. This celeb-approved mascara has a clean formula that hydrates lashes while making them appear longer.

Get the Ere Perez Natural Avocado Mascara for just $29 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 1, 2024, but are subject to change.

