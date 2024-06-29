Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you have short eyelashes and you’re never sure how to get them to pop, strip lashes or lash extensions are always an option. But why go the expensive route when you could instead buy a mascara that gives you a similar effect for much less? Rimmel has a fantastic mascara that might just become your new favorite going forward, especially if you’re looking to stay on a strict budget.

Related: This Kelly Rowland-Approved Mascara Is Only $27 at Walmart Spring is a time for fun makeup changes, but it can also be a time to reinvigorate your tried and true classics. Whether you need a new signature lipstick color or an eye-catching blush, now is the time to plan your change. Although mascara is universal, it could be the perfect way to add a […]

A tube of Rimmel Wonder’Extension Mascara is just $13 at Amazon, and it’s a surprisingly capable lengthening product that you might not recognize your lashes after using. It’s fairly new, but it’s already amassed quite the following. It sets out to give you the effect of lash extensions, which means long, full, and defined lashes. And it definitely does what it promises.

Get the Rimmel Wonder’Extension Mascara for just $13 at Amazon!

The way it achieves its lengthening effect is by using a stretchy formula that extends beyond the tip of your lashes. It uses a lash-grabbing brush to take these fibers that are deposited with the stretchy formula and lengthen them. You get a clump-free look with smudge-proof and flake-proof lashes. It actually does give you a visible lengthening and defining effect, so even if you have the shortest lashes around town, you’ll see a major difference.

Get the Rimmel Wonder’Extension Mascara for just $13 at Amazon!

Don’t spend an arm and a leg on lengthening mascaras when you can spend under $20 to get a similar effect. Your lashes (and your bank account) will end up thanking you profusely.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Get the Rimmel Wonder’Extension Mascara for just $13 at Amazon!