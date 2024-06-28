Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Okay, can we just take a moment to acknowledge how cool Lana Del Rey is? Her indie pop and alternative-style music made it into the mainstream pop world, turning plenty of die-hard country, rap and pop fans into alternative music fans. That’s not an easy feat!

If you’re unfamiliar with Lana Del Rey’s music, all you need to know is that most of it has a romantic, nostalgic vibe . . . it only makes sense her makeup would, too! Lana posted a picture on Instagram holding a Flower Knows mirror while rocking a natural face of makeup and a reddish-orange lip color. Her photo is sultry, aesthetic and fairytale-esque, just like Flower Knows!

The makeup brand has bottle, brush, tube and palette designs like we’ve never seen. Each piece looks as though it was made for a 17th-century British princess — either that or for an angel, butterfly, fairy, mermaid or ballet dancer. The aesthetic and intricate detailing are unmatched . . . and that’s coming from Us who try a ton of different products!

Get the Flower Knows Raspberry Lip Gloss for $22 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 28, 2024, but are subject to change.

The products aren’t just pretty and delicate though. The lip oil — presumably what gave Lana Del Rey’s lips such a plump, smooth shine — is intensely hydrating, using a potent combination of ingredients to not only moisturize, but plump, nourish and shine. It has a transparent jelly-like look that doesn’t leave your lips feeling sticky or heavy.

This raspberry color has a shimmer to it, making it suitable to wear on its own or layered on top of your favorite lipstick. The shade is nothing short of exquisite, one you’ll want to wear on the daily. It adds just the right amount of color that pairs well with a full face of makeup or no makeup at all — most of Us choose the latter at this time of year!

To nail an au natural makeup look this summer without wearing a full face of makeup, try wearing this lip oil with a bit of concealer, a few dashes of blush, some pixie dust and your favorite highlighter. You’ll twinkle wherever you go!

And if you love the idea of this dainty gloss but prefer a pinker shade, you can grab it in a shiny strawberry, light pink berry or blackberry jam color. Any will make you feel like the strong, bold person you are, so there’s really no losing when it comes to these colors. Life’s a fairytale!

