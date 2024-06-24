Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

There are plenty of nice perfumes out there, but finding one that suits your unique smell preferences, style and aura is hard. Even when you find one you like, there are a lot of things to consider — will you get sick of it? Is it too strong? Will your coworkers like it? Will your dog like it? Do you even like it?

Listen up: If you don’t dream about the smell of your own perfume, you haven’t found the right one. We’re serious! Unless you can say — with confidence — that you adore your perfume, it’s time to go back to the drawing board.

Get the Good Girl Gone Bad by Kilian for $154 (originally $252) on Amazon!

If you’re back at the drawing board and want some help, we found a dream-worthy perfume guaranteed to become your new signature scent. It’s deep, floral and feminine, all while balancing notes of orange blossom and tuberose. Kilian perfumes are designed to add a seductive flair to your day-to-day and this one does just that!

Before we tell you about the smell, let Us tell you about the bottle. This is the type of perfume bottle you want displayed in a glass case on your vanity! It has engraved detailing on the sides, a gold metal plate, a gold top and crystal clear glass. The bottle is dainty and sweet, just like the scent, and is certain to grab your guests’ attention!

If you love a smooth, powerful fragrance that combines sexy and innocent, you’re going to be in love with this scent. It includes fragrances from tuberose absolute, jasmine and narcissus as well as apricot, osmanthus, gardenia and rose. According to one reviewer, the smell “screams delicious”!

“I notice heads turn when I’m in public, and even the cashier noticed it behind the counter as soon as I walked up,” another reviewer explains. “The first thing he said was ma’am, you smell very nice and wanted to know what I was wearing. When I wear it, I wake up the next morning smelling it on my pillowcase and bed sheets and just can’t stop smelling it. It has great staying power.”

So if you’re ready to take the leap to find your signature scent, you can’t go wrong with this alluring Parisian scent! It’ll feel like it was designed just for you . . . and your range of good girl to bad girl moments.

