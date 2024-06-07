Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

I’m a single, fashion and beauty writer with no kids, so technically, I don’t check off any of the boxes of a “rich mom.” However, I’m a huge fan of the viral fashion trend. The clean-cut aesthetic features well-made pieces that fit as if they were tailored to your body. Best of all? Rich mom style is versatile enough to go from casual outings to luxurious nights on the town.

Since summer is unofficially underway, I want to indulge in the trend even more as I gear up for a season of fun in the sun. For me, that means countless hours spent in the pool or making a splash on a beach. With that in mind, I’ve been keeping an eye on what A-list rich moms have been and wearing and I found swimsuit inspo from none other than supermodel Gisele Bündchen.

On Monday, June 3, the mom of two posted snapshots from a beach-front campaign for Vaara Studio. I was inspired by each of the looks she wore, but she modeled a black-and-white one-piece swimsuit with sultry cut-outs that left me excited to recreate it. I took a trip to Amazon, where I stumbled across a one-piece that served as an impressive lookalike for just $33!

Tempt Me’s Cut-Out One-Piece is an absolute stunner. The statement-making bathing suit has thin straps, a scoop neckline and dual side-baring cut-outs. When it comes to swimsuits, support is a must for me. That’s one thing I like about this one-piece. The straps are adjustable and it comes with a padded bra and removable cups.

In terms of fit, the bottoms have a high-cut design that’s super trendy and flattering along the stomach. I’m partial to black swimwear because it’s ultra-flattering. Fashionistas who prefer more vibrant shares are in luck. The one-piece comes in lively hot pink, neon green and royal blue in women’s sizes XS-XXL.

I’m using a one-piece swimsuit with side cut-outs to add an edgy flair to rich mom style this summer. It’s a shopper-approved look that received supermodel Gisele Bündchen’s stamp of approval!

See it: Get the Tempt Me Cut-Out One Piece for just $33 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 7, 2024, but are subject to change.

