Glen Powell is having a moment. He’s been on a roll releasing hit after hit, and Gen Z has so lovingly named him the internet’s boyfriend. It’s hard not to swoon over him when he has a million dollar smile, but you know what has made him even more attractive? The way he rocks cowboy boots.

The western staple has been experiencing a resurgence, and while I’ve been on the fence about them, after seeing Powell wear the boots so effortlessly it’s high time that men start embracing the fashion. The actor’s boots of choice — Tecovas — are amazing but rather pricey. But don’t worry. There are plenty of other affordable options to put some pep in your step. Send a hint to the men in your life by showing them these stylish cowboy boots from our favorite retailers like Amazon, Walmart, and Zappos.

Put some yee in your haw with these classic cowboy boots from Ariat. The two-toned style is made from full-grain leather and offers a vintage appeal courtesy of the four-row stitch pattern. They’re also constructed almost identically to Tecovas for about half the price — that’s tough to beat!

$180 on Amazon!

Cowboy boots are a timeless American staple. However, if you really want to showcase your love for the land of the free and the home of the brave, do yourself a favor and add these bad boys to your cart. Along with the western stitching, this IUV style features an embroidered American flag across the shin.

$60 at Walmart!

Cowboy boots may be back in style, but it takes some real guts to rock the look. if you want to ease into the style, might I suggest this sleek black pair. The shiny black leather makes a low-key statement and, along with the steel toe boot, will make you look like a real city slicker.

$155 at Zappos!

Not a fan of the tall western styles? Carlos by Carlos Santana has got you covered with these ankle-length cowboy boots. The rustic brown leather finish gives these a rugged edge, while the unique scooped stitching brings the classic style into the 21st century. These even have a bit of bling with the bronze Carlos logo. Giddy up, cowboy!

$180 at Macy’s!

Women’s styles often feature extra hardware, but men are getting in on the fun with this stylish Harness Boot from Durango. Wear it with jeans, a button-up and, heck, maybe even a cowboy hat for western nights at your local pub or a trip down to Nashville. You’ll blend right in!

$185 at DSW!

