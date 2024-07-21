Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

There’s still time left to shop the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale! For men’s fashion, it’s a great time to find deals on shoes and accessories that are both sophisticated and useful from brands like Herschel Supply Co., Hoka, Hunter and more!

Related: Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2024: Dates, Deals, Everything You Need to Know We’re still in the throes of major summer savings events. Right now, we’re obsessing over all the great finds during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is finally here! Nordy Club Iconics, Ambassadors, Influencers and the general public can access massive savings. Are you on the hunt for major markdowns on luxe items? You’ve come to the […]

From comfy sneakers to sleek shoulder bags, Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale is an optimal time to snag a deal on all your needs. We rounded up 15 men’s shoes and accessories deals to shop now during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale — read on to see our picks!

1. Comfy Casual: The OluKai Ohana Flip Flop is comfy and stylish — we’re obsessed — was $75, now just $50!

2. Boat Ready: This Sperry Gold Cup Authentic Original Tumbled Boat Shoe perfectly nails the prep aesthetic and come in a neutral brown color — was $175, now just $120!

3. Running and Running: This Hoka Mach 5 Running Shoe makes sure your feet stay comfy and supported — was $140, now just $105!

4. Office Chic: We love this Cole Haan 2.ZeroGrand Laser Wing Derby because it’s sleek and comes in four versatile colors — was $160, now just $110!

5. Off and On: If you want an easy, no-fuss footwear option, this Vince Shane Loafer is right up your alley — was $225, now just $150!

6. Sporty: This On Cloudmonster Running Shoe will make your feet feel like they’re running on clouds — was $170, now just $127!

Related: 15 Men’s Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Deals Under $100 To Shop Now Although we’re almost a month into summer, there’s still time to get all your necessities and prepare for fall and winter. Moreover, Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale is the perfect place to start! If you want to find men’s fashion deals that won’t break the bank, we’re here to help! From sophisticated button-downs to streamlined trousers, the […]

7. Rain, Rain Go Away: This Hunter Play Waterproof Rain Bootie is stylish and functional — was $120, now just $85!

8. Formal Excellence: For the formal first guys, this Allen Edmonds Newman Penny Loafer will make sure he looks put together and suave — was $395, now just $260!

9. Sneakers, Please: This AllSaints Jaimee Low Top Sneaker is low-top and slim enough for any summer ensemble — was $149, now just $100!

10. Vacation Vibes: We can’t get over this Blake Mckay Tucson Woven Driver Loafer because it exudes a laid-back, relaxed essence — was $125, now just $85!

11. On Trend: This Mephisto Sam Fisherman Sandal will help you nail the dad, fisherman sandal trend effortlessly — was $319, now just $220!

12. Brunch Realness: Nothing pairs better with brunch than a pair of Chelsea boots. This Santoni Chelsea Boot is sophisticated and polished — was $820, now just $550!

13. Decadent Splendor: This Donald Pliner Dacio Moc Toe Loafer is a timeless style we’re sure you’ll love — was $285, now just $180!

14. Blocked: These Ray-Ban Teru 54mm Rectangle Sunglasses are angular and modern — was $143, now just $95!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

15. Carry It All: For those who need a hands-free bag, you should grab this Herschel Supply Co. Heritage Canvas Shoulder Bag for a steal while you can — was $60, now just $40!