Although we’re almost a month into summer, there’s still time to get all your necessities and prepare for fall and winter. Moreover, Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale is the perfect place to start! If you want to find men’s fashion deals that won’t break the bank, we’re here to help!

From sophisticated button-downs to streamlined trousers, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is filled with everything to refresh everyone’s wardrobe! We rounded up 15 men’s deals under $100 to shop during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale — read on to see our picks!

1. Everyday Essentials: These BOSS 3-Pack Power Stretch Cotton Trunks are neutral and super comfy — was $45, now just $30!

2. Beach Ready: These Billabong Crossfire Swim Trunks come in versatile colors, and you can wear them even when you’re not on the beach — was $60, now just $40!

3. Closet Staple: Throw on this Faherty Organic Cotton Pocket T-Shirt with jeans or shorts and sneakers or sandals, and you’re good to go — was $58, now just $40!

4. On Trend: These adidas Gazelle Sneaker will fit well into the slim sneaker trend running rampant currently — was $100, now just $80!

5. Rain, Rain Go Away: We love the Hunter Play Scuba Trim Rain Boot, because it’s functional and effectively but still feels stylish — was $130, now just $95!

6. Sporty Chic: The AllSaints Jaimee Low Top Sneaker has a sporty but relaxed vibe that pairs well with everything already in your closet — was $149, now just $100!

7. Winter Gear: It’s never too late to prepare for winter, and you should snag this Levi’s Lightweight Cotton Twill Utility Jacket for a steal while you can — was $180, now just $90!

8. Angular King: We can’t get enough of these Ray-Ban Teru 54mm Rectangle Sunglasses, because they’re angular and have a modern feel — was $143, now just $95!

9. Office Daze: These Bonobos Flat Front Stretch Cotton Chinos look suave with button-downs or polo shirts — was $99, now just $70!

10. Locked and Loaded: These Polo Ralph Lauren 5-Pack Slim Fit V-Neck T-Shirts are perfect for layering — was $65, now just $40!

11. On-The-Go: Throw all your travel essentials in this Herschel Supply Co. Novel Duffel Bag, and you’re ready to go — was $110, now just $73!

12. Denim on Denim: These Devil-Dog Dungarees Athletic Fit Stretch Jeans are baggy and have a Y2K essence — was $99, now just $60!

13. No Iron Needed: This Charles Tyrwhitt Slim Fit Button-Down Collar Non-Iron Stretch Poplin Check Shirt doesn’t require any ironing, and it comes in an attention-grabbing plaid print — was $109, now just $71!

14. Striped: We love this Brooks Brothers Sport Fit Awning Cotton Button-Down Shirt, because of it’s toned down pastel stripes, and its roomy fit — was $108, now just $66!

15. Lounging Around: These Elwood Core Organic Cotton Brushed Terry Sweat Shorts are perfect for running errands or lounging around the house — was $55, now just $40!