Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you didn’t know, now is the time to shop for all your summer and impending fall fashion needs. Whether it’s jeans or coats, there are deals everywhere that will help you feel stylish without breaking the bank. What’s more, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is underway, and it’s the perfect time to catch some savings and deals across clothing, home and more. If you’re in the mood to splurge, we’re here to help!

Related: 16 Men’s Fashion Deals To Shop During the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Let’s be honest: nothing beats admiring a well-dressed man. Whether he’s running errands or taking you on a date, helping him put his best foot forward is essential. Moreover, Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale is already underway, and it’s a great time to shop for everything across clothing, shoes, home and more. Although the sale is currently […]

From decadent suits to glimmering watches, Nordstrom’s anniversary sale has something for every guy’s aesthetic and taste. We rounded up 14 splurge-worthy men’s deals to shop right now during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale — read on to see our picks!

1. Sporty Comfy: This On Cloudmonster Running Shoe has maximum support, and they’re great for running — was $170, now just $130!

2. ’50s-Inspiration: We love this Bugatchi Tipped Johnny Collar Short Sleeve Sweater, because it feels like something our great-grandparents wore during their heyday. We also love all the colors it comes in — was $199, now just $130!

3. Closet Staple: Everyone needs a good pair of jeans in their closet, and these AG Everett AG Cloud Soft Denim Slim Straight Leg Jeans are a neutral, clean option to add to your year-round wardrobe — was $225, now just $145!

4. Supple Luxe: This Tissot Chrono XL Chronograph Leather Strap Watch has a sharp black leather band and gold accents for an elevated vibe — was $395, now just $280!

5. Smells: Creed is a luxe fragrance brand known for its enticing scents, and this Creed Men’s 3-Piece Fragrance Discovery Set will help you find your new favorite smell — was $250, now just $200!

6. Suave Essence: This Ted Baker London Roger Extra Slim Fit Plaid Wool Suit is great for formal moments or days in the office — was $998, now just $669!

7. Rough and Elevated: This Movado Bold Access Leather Strap Watch looks amazing with everything in your closet — was $595, now just $394!

Related: 8 Summer Fashion Essentials Secretly On Sale at Nordstrom Although summer is already underway, there’s still time to find all your comfy, cool summer fashion essentials. Whether you need a new skirt or a new top to pair with everything in your closet, now is a good time to find a deal on all your needs. What’s more, Nordstrom’s sale section has plenty of […]

8. Outerwear Energy: This Cole Haan Wool Blend Overcoat will add a smart finish to any outfit — was $598, now just $380!

9. Vintage and Modern: For the sunglass aficionado, these Tom Ford Jake 56mm Navigator Sunglasses will help you look put together and edgy — was $495, now just $331!

10. Celeb-Approved: This Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream Duo is loved by celebs like Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox, and we’re sure it’ll help give a boost to your skin — just $210!

11. Traction: This Vince Raider Water Repellent Combat Boot has a toned-down silhouette and will keep your feet nice and dry on wet days — was $395, now just $270!

12. Edgy Boy: This AllSaints Harwood Hooded Leather Jacket has a sporty but upscale feel that works well — was $599, now just $420!

13. Carry It All: Pop all of your day-to-day essentials in this Tumi Brief Backpack and start your day seamlessly in style — was $675, now just $472!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

14. Sophisticated Elegance: This Santoni Paine Moc Toe Loafer is slender in shape and uses soft, supple leather — was $680, now just $450!