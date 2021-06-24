Want the Stylish Mom Jean Look? This Is the Pair to Buy Right Now

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

The days of skinny jeans being the grand supreme of the denim department are over — just ask TikTok! There are so many styles to choose from that may better suit your body type and feel ultra-flattering in the process. One style of jeans that we can confidently say look great on virtually every figure are mom jeans — and they’re totally trending at the moment!

Not convinced that mom jeans will look good on you? That just means you haven’t found the right pair yet. That search may officially be over for you, because we came across a pair of mom jeans that will surely make you fall in love with the aesthetic!

Get the Gloria Vanderbilt Amanda Classic High-Rise Tapered Jeans with free shipping for prices starting at just $25, available from Zappos!

These jeans from Gloria Vanderbilt might not technically be labeled as “mom jeans,” but their silhouette certainly fits the bill. Typical mom jeans are high-waisted and fitted at the top, and then get looser before tapering off into a straight leg. At first glance, you may not realize how flattering this look is, but this pair of jeans will convince you otherwise!

This pair of jeans has the ultimate high-waisted fit designed to provide a seriously slimming look. The looser pant legs are fitted in all of the right places, and more forgiving in others. The result? Your legs will appear long and lean. If you’re worried about sizing, that won’t be an issue. These jeans are basically customizable, so they will fit your body to perfection!

Here’s the scoop — the waistband sizing ranges from six up to 20, and you can also choose the inseam length! Tall girls, rejoice — because you can go up to a 33-inch inseam that will give you a full-length look. You won’t get an awkward capri-length feel with these jeans!

There’s also a wide range of different colors and washes available. For a classic denim option, the light and dark blue washes would be our go-to pick — but you can also pick them up in black and khaki as well. When it comes to perfect denim, these jeans from Gloria Vanderbilt are an absolute must-have. After all, the brand pioneered the designer denim movement — and they’re still nailing it after all these years!

