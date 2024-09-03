Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Game-changing skincare doesn’t always have to come with a hefty price tag. Sometimes all it takes is a drugstore-friendly moisturizer to reverse signs of aging like wrinkles and crepe skin. Gold Bond has a shopper-approved body and face lotion that delivers jaw-dropping results, especially if you’re looking to preserve your coins in the process.

For just $12, Renew Crepe Corrector Body and Face Lotion is a nourishing moisturizer that shoppers rave about. The hit moisturizer has been purchased over 20,000 times in the past month. It has over 21,000 perfect five-star ratings.

Get the Gold Bond Renew Crepe Corrector Body and Face Lotion for just $12 at Amazon!

Get ready to reverse age! This lotion has a replenishing and smoothing formula that hydrates skin for up to 24 hours while reducing the appearance of crepey skin and fine thin wrinkles. In case you were wondering, as skin ages, it becomes thinner and loses the ability to retain moisture, often resulting in finely wrinkled, thin and dry skin that looks like crepe paper. It often appears on the back of the hands and the decolletage, where the skin is naturally thinner.

This nourishing lotion combines anti-oxidants, botanicals and omega-fatty acids to soften skin and deliver visible improvements in up to two days. Made for normal to dry skin, this lightweight skincare essential is fragrance-free and non-greasy. It also has a fast-absorbing formula so it doesn’t take much to work it into the skin.

Shoppers are so pleased with this game-changing lotion. “I heard good things about this lotion, and it’s cheap, so I decided to give it a try,” one five-star reviewer began. “After a few weeks, the crepe is gone! My hands are smooth and supple, and my neck hasn’t looked this good in years. It has definitely turned back the clock for me.” Another customer saw impressive results as well. “This product is amazing. It’s got a nice smell and feels silky, but not too thick when it’s applied. The crepe texture disappears and my skin looks so good.”

There’s nothing like discovering a new product that delivers impressive results without breaking the band. For under $20, this lotion delivers long-lasting hydrating and helps reduce signs of aging.

