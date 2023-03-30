Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

There are a plethora of different treatments available to help relieve dark circles. Cooling gel eye patches, hydrating hyaluronic acid and caffeine can all help your under-eye area look replenished and awake, but one ingredient you likely have not considered on your search is arnica.

It’s an herb that’s been used for centuries for various homeopathic purposes, and dark circles could be one of the pesky problems it can solve. Shoppers say they have “finally” found a cure for their weary peeper woes thanks to this GOLDFADEN MD eye cream which features arnica os one of its key ingredients. In fact, it could be the treatment you’ve been missing in your skincare routine!

Get the GOLDFADEN MD Bright Eyes Dark Circle Concentrate for $55 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 27, 2023, but are subject to change.

This daily eye cream is a gentle treatment meant to help reduce dark circles and make your eye area look brighter and more awake. It also helps with puffiness and other signs of fatigue which tend to make your overall complexion fresher and more radiant. It may also reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, so you’re essentially covering all of your bases with a single treatment. This is a gentle cream which relies on a number of naturally-derived ingredients, like rice bran extract and soy, to assist with these common skin concerns. But as noted, the one which piqued our interest most is arnica, and we found out just how much of a difference it can make in an eye cream.

When used topically, arnica acts as a powerful anti-inflammatory agent. You can find it in ointments or creams to help reduce swelling and bruising by stimulating blood cells, which actually translates well in terms of a dark circle treatment! One of the common causes of dark circles is decreased blood circulation, so using it in an eye cream makes a great deal of sense. If you’ve tried a slew of dark circle treatments in the past which haven’t produced solid results, the inclusion of arnica in the formula may just be the missing link!

