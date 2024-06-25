Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Let’s face it: No matter how good our skin looks, a single pimple can ruin our day. Pimples, our uninvited guests, have a knack for showing up at the most inconvenient times. But fear not, amidst the ever-changing beauty trends, there are solutions to tame these pesky pimples.

A few months ago, I remember going on a call with a brand to learn about its pimple patches. I was someone who didn’t believe in them until I put one on my pimple and it took the gunk out — it was all thanks to Grace & Stella Pimple Patches. Plus, the package and shapes they come in are so cute.

Get the Grace & Stella Pimple Patches for $15 (originally $23) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 25, 2024, but are subject to change.

The Grace & Stella Pimple Patches are made of hydrocolloid, which is a powerful moisture magnets that helps get the gunk out of your pimples. These pimple patches will help flatten your zits and bumps. What’s cool about this pimple patch is each box comes with 36 patches all for $15 — and it’s on sale right now. Even more? The patches come in shapes like blue clouds, pink hearts and purple flowers.

These pimple patches have received several five-star reviews. One five-star shopper shared how “they are easy to use and extremely effective.” They noticed that their skin has improved after using these patches. Another five-star customer left a patch on their face up to five hours, saying, “No one noticed even the colored ones and it definitely took away the bump from the pimple I had on my chin.” A final five-star shopper called them “magic” as they put a patch on one night, and when they “woke up my blemish was basically non existent.”

So, if you want to get rid of a pimple, put a patch on and let Us know what you think about them.

