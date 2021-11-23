Breathe Life Into Your Space With One of These Unique House Plants

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Interested in a home makeover? Looking to upgrade your space? You would be surprised at how much adding a plant or two into your home can do to improve the vibes. No, we’re not talking about a simple vase with flowers — we’re talking about lush, green plants that will last for long lengths of time with the proper care.

Whether you’re an aspiring plant parent, a pro who found their passion over quarantine or if you want to gift something unique to a special person in your life, Greendigs has a variety of amazing options you may have never seen before! With the holidays on the horizon, we picked out a handful of our favorites to add a touch of green to any room. Read on for more — plus, from November 26 to November 28, get 25% off plants with code GIFTSHOP — and on November 29, get 25% off plants and free shipping with code GIFTSHOP!

This Moonlit Beauty

This plant’s bright green, almost neon hue is absolutely incredible! It’s a great way to add a natural pop of color to any room in your home. Plus, Greendigs notes that this is a “beginner-friendly” plant that won’t totally die out on you if you miss a watering day, so if you’re new to plant care this is a great one to start with.

Get the Moonlight Philodendron Plant with free shipping for $55 from Greendigs!

This Pretty Ponytail Palm

A ponytail palm plant may technically not be a palm free (fun fact: it’s actually a succulent), but it still nails the aesthetic many have come to expect from tropical destinations like Palm Springs. It will bring a much-needed vacation feel into your home!

Get the Ponytail Palm Plant with free shipping for $55 from Greendigs!

This “Friendly” Short Plant

The distinct circular leaves on this plant have a calming and soothing power that will add some positive energy to your space. It actually has numerous names, including the “friendship plant,” so it would make the ultimate gift to give to the plant lover in your life!

Get the Pilea Plant for $35 from Greendigs!

This Delicate Tall Plant

Yes, we’re all aware that many plants require an impressive amount of maintenance to keep them looking their best — but that’s not the case with the ZZ Plant. It’s native to East Africa so it’s used to dryer climates, and it’s also a plant that you can keep in lower-light spaces. You can have more freedom to display it in specific spots around the house!

Get the ZZ Plant with free shipping for $55 from Greendigs!

This Stunning Tall Plant

This plant is a classic — its look is timeless and regal, and that’s likely why it’s amassed some seriously impressive customer reviews (people call it “beautiful” and a “dream,” for starters). This is another great plant that you can gift to a friend or relative if they have a green thumb and live for their greenery.

Get the Snake Plant with free shipping for $55 from Greendigs!

Looking for more? Check out all of the houseplants, succulents and more available from Greendigs here!

