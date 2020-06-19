Design Your Own Custom Face Mask and Shop the Amazing Selection at GSW

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

We’re getting creative with our face masks! Who would have thought that these coverings would be the most sought-after accessory of 2020? Instead of purchasing masks that are intended for use by medical professionals and frontline workers, companies have created reusable options that the general public can wear and wash after returning home.

We started out by primarily sporting plain fabric masks. Simple cotton coverings were among the most common styles available online, and they certainly did the trick. But now, different brands have stepped in and made their own versions! There are graphic prints everywhere, and we absolutely love it. It’s seriously fun to have the opportunity to express yourself and stand out through a mask. Of course, these aren’t fashion statements — they were designed to protect you and the health of your community, so remember to follow local guidelines and practice appropriate social distancing.

With that in mind, GSW is helping Us create our own masks to perfectly fit our personalities. You have the option to fully customize your own design, or choose from the rest of the incredible selection!

Completely Customizable Face Masks

If you’re all about DIY, look no further! These masks are totally unique and made just for you. You don’t have to be a graphic design wiz to make this happen either. All you have to do is submit a request through their online form, and GSW will take it from there! They will get in touch with you and work to make your mask dreams a reality. All of GSW’s masks are made from a micro-fleece material, are double-layered and have an insert where you can throw in a disposable carbon filter. They have multiple sizes for different face shapes, and have comfortable elastic ear loops for a secure, full-coverage fit!

Start creating your own custom design face mask with GSW here!

Horoscope Collection Face Masks

If you’re not into the idea of creating your own mask, there are so many amazing designs that are ready to order! One of our favorite collections is the Horoscope range. If you’re a fan of the zodiac, then you’re going to love these masks. They are simple and have your zodiac sign printed to the right side. The more masks you buy, the more you save! These coverings are a great gift idea for anyone who swears by their horoscope and reads it daily.

Get the Horoscope Collection face masks for $15 each, available from GSW!

Lips Collection Face Masks

Um, we’re obsessed with this collection! Obviously, a mask is meant to cover our mouths, so why not rock a lip graphic to represent what they are shielding? There are so many different styles to choose from. There’s even a pair of rainbow lips that’s ideal for celebrating Pride Month!

Get the Lips Collection face masks for $15 each, available from GSW!

Graphic Face Masks

Trust Us: There’s an option for every buyer at GSW! If you’re a Harry Potter fanatic, there’s a mask for you. If Friends is your all-time favorite show, you’re covered. Oh, and if you’re a sports fan, you can represent your team whenever you step outside. Legendary!

Check out all of the face masks available from GSW here!

Face Masks For Women

There are plenty of options that will resonate with all the ladies out there. If you’re planning on a beach trip, the pink “Beach Please!” mask is a must-have. We also love the adorable coffee-themed mask that you can rock en route to score some java.

There are so many options that are next level. We’ve yet to see a selection quite as robust as this! For any order $50 and over, GSW offers free standard shipping anywhere in the U.S.! You’re bound to order more than one mask with all of the designs available, so stock up and get ready to make a statement.

See it: Check out all of the face masks available from GSW here!

