Hailey Bieber Loves This Do-It-All Contour Duo

If you’ve ever wondered how Hailey Bieber gets that gorgeous glow, there are plenty of answers. A great workout plan, a healthy diet, and all of those things you’re likely already aware of. Pregnancy, of course! But of course she uses makeup, and there’s one product she tends to go to a lot that you can buy as well.

One of Bieber’s faves is the Tom Ford Shade and Illuminate Cream Contour Duo, which is $90 at Sephora. It’s a holy grail when it comes to contouring, and it comes in multiple shades. It’s packed with treated pigments for a cream-to-satin formula that gives you a nearly perfect contour, which is one reason Bieber absolutely loves it. It’s packed with moringa and passion fruit oil as well as ginger extract as well, so it’s got skin-loving ingredients that go to work while you’re wearing a contoured look.

You can blend these shades effortlessly into your skin with this easy-to-blend formula that looks fantastic on any type of skin. Use it with a full face of makeup or contour on bare skin for a natural look with sculpting in all the right places. However you choose to use it, you’ll be left with a golden glow that’ll give you a warm, bronzed goddess look

It’s easy to see why Bieber keeps this contour palette as one of her go-tos, especially since she always looks like she’s shimmering in the sun. Try it out for yourself and see how it can transform your skin!

