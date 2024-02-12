Hailey Bieber has entered her dark brown hair era.

Bieber, 27, showed off her new ‘do at Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas on Sunday, February 11, wearing her darker — and longer — tresses down and parted down the middle. Her mid-length locks, which were dyed by celebrity colorist Matt Rez with extensions installed by Priscilla Valles, were cut past her shoulders and dyed a cool brunette shade that looked much darker than her previous light brown hue.

Bieber rocked her new look with a leopard printed jacket, blue jeans and white top. She sat next to husband Justin Bieber, who wore his patterned shirt unbuttoned during the game. Friends Kendall Jenner and Khloé Kardashian joined the couple in their suite. (The Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime.)

Hailey gave fans their first glimpse of her new hairstyle on Friday, February 9, via her Instagram Story. In the video, she flipped her tresses around while donning soft glam.

Hailey’s hair was previously cut in a shoulder-length bob earlier this month. She posted a mirror selfie via Instagram on February 5, showing off her coiffure. In the series of snaps, she wore her hair in a number of styles including soft waves, updos and braids.

The model previously dyed her locks a “cinnamon cookie butter” shade in August 2023, several months after sharing a hair health update. “It’s taken me 3 years to grow my hair out,” she captioned an Instagram post. “Officially can do a ponytail with no extensions or clip ins.”

Hailey was known for rocking a bleach blonde look for years until adding lowlights to her mane in 2021. She’s also experimented with pastel pink hair, debuting the look at the 2018 Met Gala. At the time, she rocked the bubblegum strands with a gray Tommy Hilfiger dress featuring an A-line skirt and fitted top.