Hailey Bieber’s new hair color is making Us hungry.

The 26-year-old model’s colorist, Matt Rez, took to Instagram on Wednesday, August 16, to unveil Bieber’s new “cinnamon cookie butter” hair color. Rez showed off the hue via a video that saw Bieber whipping her hair back and forth.

Though Bieber — a natural blonde — has been going darker over the last couple of years, her latest dye job gave her tresses a warm, fall-ready makeover. In addition to cinnamon, her strands feature caramel shades as well as hints of tawny and russet.

Bieber has been doing a lot of experimenting with her mane as of late. In January, she chopped off her locks into a blunt bob. “Oops,” she captioned a TikTok video that debuted the style. A few months later, Bieber went even shorter, unveiling a chin-length cut in an ad for Saint Laurent on March 3.

Her major hair transformations appear to be a continued effort in maintaining hair health. Ahead of her first chop, Bieber revealed via her Instagram Story that she had been growing her hair out for three years and can finally “do a ponytail with no extensions or clip-ins.”

When she’s not inspiring Us to make a salon appointment, Bieber can be found slaying trends.

Earlier this week, the Rhode founder was spotted in a little black dress while leaving a private party at Giorgio Baldi in Los Angeles. Bieber’s design featured a flattering waist-cinching design and a strapless construction. She teamed the piece with pointed-toe black pumps and a coordinating shoulder bag.

For glam, Bieber rocked rosy cheeks, highlight on her nose and a glossy lip. She wore her hair in her signature sleek bun. Bieber’s pal Lori Harvey and Harvey’s boyfriend, Damson Idris, were also spotted at the Hollywood hotspot on Tuesday. Harvey, 26, twinned with Bieber in a skintight black frock as Idris, 31, provided contrast in a crisp white two-piece.

Night out attire isn’t the only aesthetic Bieber has mastered. She is also the queen of casual street style.

Last month, Bieber was photographed running errands in Los Angeles, wearing a classic white T-shirt paired with low-rise jeans and loafers. Her off-duty wardrobe also consists of easy-going denim shorts, leather sandals and trendy sneakers. She doesn’t shy away from playing with colors, patterns and even menswear.

Bieber previously opened up about her fashion sense, telling Harper’s Bazaar in August 2022, “I’m never afraid to try anything. I think that just goes to show there’s a moving evolution [in my style]. It just keeps growing, which is kind of how I want to be in all areas of my life.”