Hailey Bieber Wears a Little Black — Leather — Dress at Rihanna’s Favorite Restaurant in L.A.

By
Hailey Bieber in Little Black Dress
Hailey Bieber Mega Agency

Little black dresses are always a good idea — and Hailey Bieber is living proof.

The 26-year-old model was spotted in a strapless leather design while leaving a private party at Giorgio Baldi — a Los Angeles restaurant frequented by Rihanna — on Tuesday, August 15. 

Bieber’s number flattered her figure as it featured a wrap design at the skirt that hugged her waist. She teamed the piece with pointed-toe black pumps and a coordinating shoulder bag. For glam, Bieber rocked rosy cheeks, highlight on her nose and a glossy lip. She wore her hair in her signature sleek bun.

Bieber’s pal Lori Harvey and her boyfriend, Damson Idris, were also spotted at the Hollywood hotspot on Tuesday. Harvey, 26, twinned with Bieber in a skintight black frock as Idris, 31, provided contrast in a crisp white two-piece.

When Harvey and Bieber aren’t matching in black, the two can be found dazzling Us in bikinis

Hailey Bieber in Little Black Dress
Hailey Bieber was seen leaving a Private party dinner at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, CA on August 15, 2023. Mega Agency

Bieber has been showing off her bikini body throughout the summer, taking to Instagram on May 27 to share a photo of herself in a wet “Got Milk” T-shirt teamed with red string bottoms. “All I know is, I’m about to have the summer of my life,” she captioned the social media post. One month later, Bieber shared another swimsuit carousel, this time featuring her in a sky blue two-piece.

Celebrities Wearing Little Black Dresses Photos 389 Shay Mitchell Janelle James Pom Klementieff

Celebrities Wearing Little Black Dresses: Kendall Jenner, Selena Gomez, Shay Mit...

Read article

Harvey, for her part, shared snaps from her recent vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico with Idris. In the Tuesday carousel, she could be seen lounging on a beach in a bandeau set from her new swimsuit label, Yevrah Swim.

Lori Harvey and Damson at Giorgio Baldi
Mega Agency

Harvey unveiled Yevrah — which is her last name spelled backwards — on August 8, sharing in a press release that the capsule is inspired by her favorite destinations in Europe.

The collection, which is available exclusively at Revolve, includes one-piece designs and one-shoulder silhouettes that all aim to “accentuate every body type,” Harvey said.

Lori Harvey style evolution gallery

Lori Harvey's Best Style Moments Through the Years: Photos

Read article

“I wanted to create something for women to feel beautiful and confident,” she explained. “When creating this line, I knew I wanted to partner with Revolve because they are the go-to company for vacation essentials, such as swimwear, so it was a no brainer for me. … For my first collection, I wanted to release staple pieces in chic colors that can be worn anywhere, any season and will never go out of style.”

