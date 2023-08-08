Fans can now vacation in style like Lori Harvey thanks to her new label, Yevrah Swimwear.

Available exclusively at Revolve, Harvey, 26, unveiled a capsule of seven pieces inspired by her love of Europe. The collection includes one-piece designs and one-shoulder silhouettes that all aim to “accentuate every body type,” Harvey shared in a Tuesday, August 8, press release.

“I wanted to create something for women to feel beautiful and confident,” she explained. “When creating this line, I knew I wanted to partner with Revolve because they are the go-to company for vacation essentials, such as swimwear, so it was a no brainer for me. … For my first collection, I wanted to release staple pieces in chic colors that can be worn anywhere, any season and will never go out of style.”

Harvey added, “I am all about inclusivity and I think that is reflected in this collection. There is truly something for everyone that will make them feel confident and sexy.”

The model opened up further about the project via Instagram on Tuesday, sharing that the drop is called “Euro Summer” with each piece in the capsule “named after some of my favorite places in Europe.” She called the label a “labor of love” that has been “two years in the making.”

As seen on Revolve, Harvey is offering a sage green sarong called “Capri” for $100 and a plunging one-piece called “Positano.” The capsule also includes an “Ibiza” wrap bikini top and “Cannes” high-rise bikini bottoms.

In addition to the drop, Harvey released a steamy campaign that featured her posing in the bathing suits. She shared BTS moments from the shoot via Instagram, prompting praise from her followers and fans.

“I’m so proud of you lol can’t wait to squeeze my thick ass in a suit,” City Girls rapper JT wrote in the comments section as Adrienne Bailon added, “STUNNINGGGGGGG.”

Harvey also opened up about the meaning of the brand’s name, which is Harvey spelled backwards.

“Doesn’t your brother own a footwear company called Yevrah? Couldn’t think of an original name??” a social media user asked, to which Harvey responded with, “He used to, not anymore. I asked him if I could revive and rebrand the name and he gave me his blessing.”

Lori is the daughter of Steve Harvey, who is married to her mother Marjorie Harvey. After they tied the knot in 2007, Steve adopted Lori as well as Marjorie’s daughter Morgan Harvey and son Jason Harvey. Steve shares son Wynton Harvey with ex-wife Mary Lee Harvey and son Broderick Harvey Jr., and daughters Brandi Harvey and Karli Harvey with ex-wife Marcia Harvey.

In addition to Yevrah, Lori is the founder of SKN by LH, which she released in October 2021.