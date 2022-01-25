Michael B. Jordan Gave GF Lori Harvey These Tips for Her Skincare Line

Double duty! Michael B. Jordan isn’t just Lori Harvey’s boyfriend — he’s also a great business consultant.

In a Tuesday, January 25, interview with Popsugar, the 25-year-old model revealed that Jordan, 34, offered up a handful of now-implemented recommendations before she released her skincare line, SKN by LH.

As for what “good notes” her shared in the formulation process? Apparently it was his genius idea to give the Goji Berry Cleanser, which retails for $38, a “fresh scent” and a “bit more of a bubbly foam.”

While he may have had a few hot takes in terms of texture and smell, Harvey told Us Weekly that the Creed actor is relatively clueless about beauty. Well, at least until he met her.

“He learned everything from me,” she told Stylish in December 2021. “He literally used to wash his face with a wet rag. I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, no. I need to put some serum and moisturizer and eye cream on you. What’s happening?’”

Thankfully in the time that’s passed, Harvey has been able to put him on a “full routine” and made sure he’s “educated” about taking care of his skin. Think: cleanser, serum, sunscreen.

Harvey’s knowledge of the beauty industry is extensive, but her interest in skincare was actually sparked by her own skin struggles a few years back. The model told Popsugar that she struggled with rosacea and sensitive skin for years.

“Sometimes, the big kids, they’re almost too honest and can be harsh. It was definitely a focal point my peers would point out, like, ‘Why is your skin so red? What’s wrong with you?” she told the outlet.

But after trying just about every products under the sun, deciding to create her own line and going back and forth with the lab, she was able to create a line of clean, vegan products specifically tailored for reactive skin.

While her products are most definitely up to par, the launch of her line came along with a special significance, too. She told Us that breaking into beauty was a way to expand the representation of African Americans in skincare.

“Hopefully the next generation of young black girls want to get into skincare,” she told Stylish last year. “I want them to see my brand, see me doing and feel like that could do it as well.”