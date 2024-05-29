Your account
Pregnant Hailey Bieber Shares Her ‘Peachy Beachy Summer’ Makeup Routine

By
Hailey Bieber Courtesy of Hailey Rhode Bieber/YouTube

Hailey Bieber’s “beachy glowy bronzy” makeup tutorial is totally achievable.

Bieber, 27, took to YouTube on Tuesday, May 28, to share her go-to glam routine for the warmer days. First, Hailey, who is expecting her first baby with husband Justin Bieber, prepped her face using her skincare brand Rhode’s Glazing Milk moisturizer and Peptide Glazing Fluid. “The thing I really like about Glazing Milk under my makeup is that it’s so glowy and moisturizing,” she said while massaging the products into her face.

To kick off her makeup routine, Hailey bronzed her cheeks and forehead using a creme product that contains self-tanner in it — seemingly the Dolce Glow by Isabel Alysa Contour Self-Tanning Sculpt + Glow wand, which retails for $28.

Hailey then reached for the Hourglass Cosmetics Vanish Airbrush Concealer ($36) to brighten her under eyes. She then reached for Hourglass’ Hydrating Skin Tint to “marry everything together” and create a seamless base.

She blended the tint into her skin with a brush before adding a bit of powder to her under eyes and around her nose to “come across” as “glowy” and not “greasy.”

Courtesy of Hailey Rhode Bieber/YouTube

“Now for cheeks,” Hailey said. “I’m gonna go in with this sunburnt bronzy kind of terracotta color first.” She tapped the product into her cheekbones and temples to create a sun kissed look. “The other color I’m gonna go in kind of has a pinky orange tone to it which is my favorite for summertime,” she explained, adding more pigment to the bridge of her nose.

Hailey concluded her look with a bit of pink eyeshadow, highlighted cheeks and rosy lips, which she achieved by adding the same blushes to her pout.

“This is the final look. I hope you enjoyed. I hope you loved it,” she said, blowing the camera a kiss.

In the caption of the post, she added: “I’m so excited for summer, and wanted to show you guys my peachy beachy summer glam that I’ve been loving lately. Watch to see exactly how I achieve this easy, glowy look that I’ll be doing all summer long!”

