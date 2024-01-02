Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

We’ve officially said goodbye to last year and turned the corner into 2o24. New and exciting things are on the horizon for all of Us — the hype of the holidays is over, but that doesn’t mean the shopping excitement is. In fact, retailers are hosting major sales to ensure you’re well-equipped for whatever comes your way over these next next 365!

One of the largest discounts we’ve found today is on this magic 4-in-1 styling tool which allows you to kick off 2024 with a breathtaking mane. Who wouldn’t want that? Even if you don’t think you need a hair tool, wait until you check out this brush!

Get the Lopeie 4-in-1 Hair Dryer And Styler for just $24 (originally $50) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.

It’s not a comb, it’s not a hair brush, it’s not a straightener and it’s not a curling iron — it’s all of those combined! It’s the ideal tool to pack for traveling or to declutter your bathroom cabinets. Not only do you save space in your hair drawer, but you also save big on time. One step is all it takes! The dryer brush uses a large surface area and 360 degrees of wind to quickly dry your hair, so you can focus on more pressing issues like what to wear.

All-around airflow also means less heat damage, a major win for dry, over-processed locks. Whether you have curly, straight, thick, fine, processed, long, short or any combination, the barrel’s oval shape, short bristles and long nylon pin bristles work together to detangle and volumize while shaping. Three heat settings make it easy to adjust to your hair needs!

Another feature we’re intrigued by is the anti-static technology. How annoying is that crackle of electricity you sometimes hear (and see!) post-straightening? Negative ions are released while the blow dryer does its work, combating frizz, shining, smoothing and holding in moisture. A balance of positive and negative ions is just the scientific way to say you won’t have your half your hair raised above your head!

And don’t let the wide variety of functions make you think this multi-purpose brush is difficult to use; reviewers love how simple, efficient and lightweight it is, changing their hair maintenance routines for the better. We can’t believe it’s more than 50% off right now — seize the day, and prepare to slay!

