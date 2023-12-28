Shoppers Say This ‘Perfect’ Sweater Looks Just Like the Picture

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Staying warm and cozy tops the to-do list for many of Us each winter. For some, that means cuddling underneath a fuzzy throw blanket with a good book or a new series to binge-watch. For others, it’s all about durable outerwear equipped with battery-operated packs to keep you warm when you’re in the great outdoors. And then there are some of Us who live for an in-between option like half-zip sweaters.

The BTFBM half-zip sweater is a stylish and trendy winter essential. This soft sweater is made from acrylic, polyester and lycra, making for a comfy and stretchy touch. It features a neutral solid beige hue and a chic white outline around the sleeves and zip collar. If you’re looking to add a pop of color to your collection, don’t fret. This sweater is available in seven other shades, including hazel blue and dark green. The oversized sweater comes in women’s sizes S to XL. Though it’s not the most impressive range, its material allows for supreme flexibility!

Get the BTFBM Half-Zip Sweater for just $42 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 28, 2023, but are subject to change.

Thinking about ways to style this chic sweater? Well, here’s the thing — it goes with everything. Style your new knit with leggings and your favorite running sneakers for a laid-back look. Meanwhile, dark-wash jeans, booties and chunky accessories add an elevated touch. You can even wear it to work with a pair of comfy slacks and penny loafers!

Shoppers are swooning over the fit, comfort and shade variety this top is available in. Most verified Amazon shoppers can’t help but rave about how comfortable it is too! “This sweater is very pretty,” one shopper exclaimed. “The fabric is soft and comfortable, and the fit is perfect,” they added. Another reviewer claims it’s “super cute and fits great,” before advising other shoppers to hand-wash to avoid getting fuzzies after multiple wears. Easy enough!

If you’re looking to treat yourself to a comfy, oh-so-cozy and trendy sweater, this may be just what you’re looking for. Enter your half-zip era thanks to Amazon’s deals now!

