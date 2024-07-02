Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Everyone knows the Hamptons are the ultimate summer vacation destination for the rich and famous. Along with the stunning views, delicious seafood and multimillion-dollar compounds, the land out east is also known for its fashion. Effortless and breezy, the style is easy to replicate, even when you’re on a tight budget. Get ready to live out your Hamptons dreams (at least, with how you dress!) thanks to these affordable styling pieces that will level up your wardrobe, no matter where you plan on spending your summer!

1. Vintage Vibes: The construction of this vintage-inspired swimsuit will instantly snatch your waist and leave you looking like a classy rich Hamptons mom.

2. Simple and Timeless: Don’t waste time putting together an outfit when you can just slip into this breezy Automet set! You’ll become a Hamptons fashion icon in seconds.

3. Status Symbol: Owning a Hamptons sweatshirt isn’t just for the tourists. Really! Wearing a classic pullover like this one will have you blending in with the millionaires.

4. Sand Goddess: Tan and white are the unofficial rich Hamptons colors. Don this elegant one-shouldered jumpsuit in the sandy hue to any summer event for people to think you own not one, but two houses out east!

5. Crisp & Breezy: This button-up beautifully melds a structured, tailored look with the beachy seaside vibes of the Hamptons. I won’t be surprised if you end up sporting it everywhere.

6. Fun Pattern: If you want to incorporate some color into your Hamptons fits, go for this striking cover-up set. The intricate pattern reminds Us of designer labels!

7. The Rich Silhouette: Wearing a boat neck shirt instantly makes you look more posh — and you don’t have to break the bank. Just this inexpensive Quince tank grab instead!

8. Simply Effortless: Whether you’re hosting a dinner party or are heading out for a beachside date night, you’ll stun in this flowing linen maxi dress.

9. Subtle Statement: You can’t forget about footwear in the Hamptons. These mules are made from genuine Italian leather, exude old money elegance and, compared to other styles, they’re super comfortable!

10. Nap Dress for All: Love the nap dress but hate the price? Quince has you covered with this affordable smocked option that comes in that signature Hamptons tan.

11. Capris Are Back! And all the rich Hamptons moms are wearing them. Blend in with the locals with this 100% linen style!

12. The Seas Are Calling: Breton stripes aren’t just for the French. These stylish stripes are also a Hamptons must-have — all you need is a stylish shirt like this one from Lucky Brand.

13. Like a Work of Art: This swimsuit feels like it should be a piece of art at the MET — which means it’s perfect for the Hamptons!

14. Lounge in Fashion: For those lazy days at home when you still want to feel fancy, there’s nothing better to lounge in than this striped shorts set.

15. The Hat of the Season: Few things scream “I’m rich” quite like a beautifully woven sun hat. The braided details on this one up the ante and offer a bit more fashion flair!