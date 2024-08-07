Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

You can never have too many pairs of socks in your wardrobe. Every time I put together an outfit that requires sneakers, I find that most of them are in my laundry bin. Luckily, Amazon always has the best deals on socks. In fact, Amazon shoppers can’t help but add Hanes Women’s Soft Moisture-Wicking Socks to their carts and you can grab a 10-pack on sale for just $9.

Get the Hanes Women’s Soft Moisture-Wicking Socks for $9 (originally $12) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 7, 2024, but may be subject to change.

The Hanes Women’s Soft Moisture-Wicking Socks are the number one best-seller in the Women’s Athletic Socks category. They feature spandex to conform and wicks away sweat from your feet. These socks can even elevate your outfit. Recently, stars like Hailey Bieber (who’s always on trend) and Kendall Jenner have been embracing the crew-length look. Unlike Millenials who embraced no-show socks, Gen-Z and a host of celebrities are proudly using them as a final touch to their outfits.

To style the accessory, the socks can be worn pulled up or scrunched around the ankles. Having trouble picking out which pair of shoes to wear for the day? Put on your favorite flats, platforms, chunky sandals, or running shoes for a casual or street look.

If that’s not convincing enough, take it from the 22,700 Amazon shoppers giving these best-selling socks five-stars. A five-star shopper raved these socks “stay in place all day no matter the activity you find yourself in.” Another customer noted they “don’t make feet burn from the friction when walking.” A final shopper simply said: “the support is perfect, not heavy at all and hold up perfectly.”

Make sure to stock up on socks while they’re still on sale.

