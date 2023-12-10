Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

With Christmas shopping fully underway, we want to express the importance of not forgetting the details — and how sometimes the details can be the best gift! By the details — we mean stocking stuffers! Often, stockings hold most of what people “need” rather than the bulky gifts found under the tree. Whether it’s a new electric toothbrush, earphones, candy or some other knick-knack, these gifts sometimes get overlooked, but they tend to fill a void. If you’re looking for stocking stuffers, we have the perfect gift you should add to your cart — Ugg Cozy Chenille Socks (did we mention they’re on sale, too)!

Ugg Cozy Chenille Socks are a fluffy, cozy pair of socks offering plenty of versatility. They feature a 98% polyester, 2% spandex makeup for a substantive yet stretchy feel. These socks come in 10 color options and work perfectly indoors or outdoors! With over 3,000 five-star reviews, they practically belong in someone’s stocking!

These Ugg socks are machine washable and fit shoes 5-11, making them an inclusive option as well!

We know that styling socks aren’t a task most would necessarily think of doing, but it is an interesting way to upgrade your appearance. Although these socks are fuzzy and would most likely feel best when worn at home under blankets, you could wear them out! For example, you can wear them with your favorite Ugg boots and coat, or, for the more adventurous crowd, you could team these socks with a pair of heels to really emphasize your eye for statement-making yet comfy fashion moments!

One Amazon reviewer said, “These socks are so warm, fuzzy and soft. They are extremely comfortable and of great quality and at a cheap price. They are my go to for myself and for giving gifts.”

Another Amazon reviewer added, “I love these socks. They are so cute, comfortable, keep your feet warm, and you can wear them in different ways. Have a lot of stretch. Very stable product and versatile.”

One more Amazon reviewer chimed in, “My feet are always cold so I have a good collection of fuzzy warm socks and these are my new favorite. I was worried they might not fit since I have fat feet but they are stretchy enough to fit perfectly. They are soft and cozy and the only time I take them off is to leave the house or wash them.”

