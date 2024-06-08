Your account
The Secret to Helen Mirren’s Glowing Red Carpet Skin Is This $13 Drugstore Product

Helen Mirren
Helen Mirren

Recently, Helen Mirren graced the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival in a stunning purple gown that highlighted her radiant and youthful-looking skin. The secret to her flawless complexion was a $13 primer that fellow brand partner Eva Longoria also wears. The good news? You don’t need to hire a personal makeup artist to get the celebrity-approved product. Instead, you can stock up at Amazon while it’s on sale.

There’s a reason this makeup product is named Glotion — the glow that it leaves on your skin is unmatched. It instantly hydrates and illuminates your entire complexion for a natural finish. It also delivers a light, sheer tint to your skin that’s perfect for wearing on “no makeup” makeup days, or you can use it as a primer before you add your other face products. The liquid formula is packed with glycerin and shea butter, which deeply moisturizes the skin without leaving it with a greasy feel.

Helen Mirren in Cannes, France.
Helen Mirren in Cannes, France.
Get the L’Oréal Paris Makeup True Match Lumi Glotion for $14 (originally $17) on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 9, 2024, but are subject to change.

To apply the makeup, just dispense a few drops onto the top of your palm and then apply it much like a moisturizer. You can also use your favorite makeup sponge or brush to give it a smoother finish. To preserve the finished look, use a setting powder or spray so it looks fresh all day. And if you want to really add to the glow that the Lumi Glotion gives, mix your favorite bronzing drops in with the product for the most sun-kissed finish.

Like celebrities, over 27,600 five-star reviewers love the L’Oréal Paris Makeup True Match Lumi Glotion. “I am in love with this product, and it is my best purchase,” one shopper said. “I like how lightweight the formula is, and it gives a subtle glow to the skin without being heavy or cakey.”

Another called this lightweight tint a “game changer.” They also added, “I never leave reviews, but when a product is this good, I must! I never skimp on skin care or makeup, however I bought this on a whim and will never go back! Since wearing this I have received multiple compliments on my skin tone!”

