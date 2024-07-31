Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

With all of the chaos that a family trip to the beach brings, the last thing you want to worry about as a mom is a swimsuit that doesn’t fit quite right. Nobody has time for that! That’s why we scoured through Amazon reviews to find a chic style that is “flattering to a mom bod,” according to shoppers, and is just $35.

Helping you to embrace your “hot mom summer,” per this shopper, is the Cupshe Two-Piece High-Waisted Bikini Set. We came across it after searching through the bestselling swimsuits on Amazon and seeing that shoppers had bought over 700 just in the last month. And digging a little deeper, we saw that thousands of moms like this one love the way it “covers the mom pouch and cheeks.”

Get the Cupshe Two-Piece High-Waisted Bikini Set for just $36 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 31, 2024, but are subject to change.

What makes this swimsuit so flattering on an array of body types is its flattering design, high-quality fabric and well-made construction. It features high-waisted bikini bottoms to help cover up the curves and a V-neck, twist-front bikini top that helps to conceal that pesky underarm area. It’s made of a part chinlon and part spandex fabric blend, which makes it durable, moisture-wicking and stretchy, and comes in several colors to choose from as well.

The swimsuit has also garnered up a large base of Amazon shopper fans, now with over 5,900 five-star ratings.

One 40-year-old mom of two said that the swimsuit made them feel “incredibly confident and covered.”

“[It’s] high waisted to conceal the tummy [and has] full coverage bottoms so I’m not worrying about being cheeky,” they said. “The top fits well, holds the ladies in place and is flattering.”

The two-piece swimsuit comes in at just $36 on Amazon for both the top and the bottom, a fantastic price compared to other swimsuits today. Our recommendations for styling it? Try adding this cute bestselling sheer cover-up, these shopper-loved woven platform espadrilles and this knit tote bag for carrying all the essentials. Happy shopping!

See it: Get the Cupshe Two-Piece High-Waisted Bikini Set for just $36 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 31, 2024, but are subject to change.

