Recently, Kendall Jenner modeled for Fwrd’s Summer 2024 campaign. In the photos, Jenner wears a variety of swimsuits, but a high-leg one-piece caught our eye — it’s the perfect summer suit. It has a high-leg silhouette, a strapless fit and low-rise back. The only downside? It costs $770. So, if you’re looking for a similar fit without a hefty price tag, we found one on Amazon for just $32!
The Smismivo tummy control strapless one-piece features stunning details like a low-cut back, high leg and ruching detailing on the bust and tummy area for a slimming effect. It also includes two removable straps that allow you to wear the swimsuit in two different ways. The swimsuit is fully lined, so it’s never seen through! The one-piece is available in sizes S to XXL and in 27 colors.
Get the Smismivo Tummy Control Strapless One-Piece Swimsuit for $32 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate as of June 3, 2024, but may be subject to change.
Shoppers “can’t believe how excellent this suit is.” One said it’s sexy, but very classy (can definitely be worn around family due to not enhancing cleavage or overly showcasing the butt).”
“This is my all-time favorite whole-piece bathing suit,” another wrote. “It has great tummy control and I feel comfortable in it. Runs true to size.”
For just $32, this one-piece is an affordable pick you’ll live in all summer.
