Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Tired of trying to track down the perfect summer swimsuit? It can be hard to find a suit that’s flattering, cute and comfortable… and with it already being late July, the clock is ticking on your sun-and-fun days. Plus, there’s the issue of trying to find a stylish swimsuit that isn’t way too revealing (or way too dowdy).

Search no longer — we found a one-piece that’s both flattering and supportive, with adorable vintage vibes to boot. And right now, it’s just $32 on Amazon!

Get the Smismivo One Piece Halter Swimsuit starting at just $32 at Amazon!

Relief, thy name is Smismivo! Okay, we won’t make you try and say that 10 times fast, but really, Smismivo’s One Piece Halter Swimsuit is so ideal for a wide variety of sizes and shapes. It provides amazing coverage but still shows off your bod in all the right places. The ruching in the front creates an hourglass shape, and the tummy control panel ensures you’ll feel absolutely confident in your bathing suit. There’s even removable push-up padding in the chest area, if you want to accentuate the “girls” (or not).

The halter top ties will wrap securely around the back of the neck, and you can loosen or tighten depending on your needs and comfort level. Plus, there are over 20 different color and pattern varieties of the suit to choose from —black, red, floral, polka dots, tropical print, the list is truly endless. You can undoubtedly order one to precisely suit your taste and aesthetic, and even personalize your pick to where and when you’re wearing it. Heading to a resort? Tropical print, of course. Labor Day weekend? American flag print, duh! All of the colors and varieties range from just $32 to $36 on Amazon, so why not scoop up a few?

Get the Smismivo One Piece Halter Swimsuit starting at just $32 at Amazon!

Nearly 20,000 Amazon shoppers have given the Smismivo One Piece Halter Swimsuit a pristine 5-star rating, and it’s easy to see why — some customers are calling it “quite possibly THE most flattering one piece swimsuit for the older demographic.” “I realize that it’s July and this summer has almost passed us by,” noted one reviewer. “But due to circumstances beyond our control, there’s still plenty of sun and swim time! But for the remaining days till the Fall, this is the only suit you will need. The comfort level is stellar, as is the fit and it is flattering to boot. And don’t even get me started on the price. It’s better in price AND quality than any of the garbage I’ve seen in department and specialty stores geared to the older woman or ANY woman. This is an excellent suit and I’m glad I ordered it.”

Others agreed: “The suit is amazing!” one customer raved. “It covered my entire bottom, yet enhanced my curves. As a bonus, it pulled my tummy in.” Another shopper added, “I ordered swimsuits in a few different styles, trying to find something flattering on a post-baby body. This one was the clear winner by far. As soon as I put it on I ran to the computer and ordered a second color — and will probably get a third! It hugs curves in all the right places and perfectly smooths areas that might need a little camouflage. For gals who need support in the chest area, this suit has you covered. Pairing it with board shorts felt like I hopped in a time machine and was staring at my younger self. So happy I found something to feel confident in at the beach. Yay!”

Clearly, we’re not the only shoppers obsessed with this one-piece — get in on the action before the fall season creeps up!

See it: Get the Smismivo One Piece Halter Swimsuit starting at just $32 at Amazon!

Not sure what you’re looking for? Shop trending Amazon Fashion items here!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below: