When many of Us think of home improvement, our minds instantly consider large projects that cost a pretty penny. You know, the type of makeover that gives a room in your house an instant facelift. Thankfully, you can transport your space with the help of luxurious home accessories and appliances at retailers like Amazon and Walmart.

From the bathroom to your bedroom and even you’re home office, you can add small things that will make you feel like you’re in the fanciest place in town. Best of all? You can indulge in instant upgrades no matter your budget. Whether you’re looking for little knick-knacks like smart light bulbs or a heated toilet seat, you can do so without breaking the bank. Are you in the market to splurge? You can show off your inner barista with luxe coffee and espresso machines or binge-watch the Olympics on a $$$ TV. We’ve rounded up our favorite home accessories and appliances to upgrade your space. Check out our picks ahead!

1. Our Absolute Favorite: A gold-plated knife set is an immediate yes for Us. This 10-piece Styled Settings 14-Piece Titanium Coated Knife Set comes with a chic white knife block and sharpener — was $150, now $120!

2. Warm and Fuzzy: What better way to unwind after a luxurious shower than draping yourself in a warm and fuzzy towel. This Live Fine Towel Warmer checks off all the boxes. Not only does it keep your towels warm, but it looks like a piece of art — $140!

3. Barista Babe: Whip up a warm cup of espresso, courtesy of this De’Longhi Magnifica Start Automatic Espresso & Coffee Machine. It comes with a built-in bean grinder and a manual milk frother! — $650!

4. Squeaky Clean: Kick germs to the curb with this automatic soap dispenser from Monstake. It’s waterproof and has a cool digital design that displays the temperature in your house — $25!

5. Hotel-Like Comfort: Your guests will feel like they checked into a five-star hotel as soon as they put on this FluffCo robe. The microfiber, floor-length piece comes with roomy front pockets and an adjustable belt — was $110, now $99!

6. So Icy: Every household has someone who loves freezing cold beverages. The GE Profile Opal 2.0 Nugget Ice Machine is so clutch! The stainless steel machine connects to wifi and has a 0.75 gallon that’s easy to refill — was $629, now $498!

7. Chill Vibes: Keep your favorite beverages at a nice, cool temperature courtesy of this Simzlift 126 Mini Fridge. It has a a glass door and operates quietly — was $270, now $190!

8. Light Up: Control the lights in your home from your phone with the help of these Roku Smart Light Bulbs — $17!

9. Cup of Joe: Instantly elevate your at-home office with this coffee mug warmer. It looks so luxe and chic and won’t take up too much space — $18!

10. Game-Changer: Your guests will absolutely swoon after one trip to your restroom. The SmartBidet Electric Toilet Seat will keep their bottoms warm and clean courtesy of the heated toilet seat design and warm air dryer feature — was $380, now $250!

11. Selfie Station: Instantly upgrade your daily OOTD selfies in this freestanding mirror — was $70, now $65!

12. All About Frames: Whether you want to binge your favorite YouTuber or catch up on a reality show, you can do it on this artsy Samsung Frame TV — $1,495!

13. Low-Key Option: This cordless bed vacuum is a low-key find that will help keep your bed nice and clean, especially if you’re a notorious bedtime snacker, like Us — was $130, now $80!

14. On the Go: Whip up a smoothie or a cocktail when you’re lounging around the house or when you’re on the go with this brand-new portable Nutribullet — $100!