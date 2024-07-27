Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Honestly, there’s nothing as therapeutic as shopping for home furniture and decorations. Whether you’re moving into a new place or need to refresh your home’s current vibe, now is a great time to find deals on everything you need. Moreover, the Wayfair Black Friday in July sale is currently underway, and you should run to snag deals across categories like outdoor furniture, mattresses and more while you can!

From comfy bedding to stylish lighting options, Wayfair has something that will mesh with your needs effortlessly. We rounded up 15 essential home deals to shop now during the Wayfair Black Friday sale — read on to see our picks!

1. Outdoor Extravagance: This Andover Mills Frazer 2 – Person Square Outdoor Dining Set with Cushions will make sure your upcoming backyard gathering is stylish and comfy — was $267, now just $160!

2. Lights On: This Joss & Main Willow Steel Wall Sconce is elegant and elevated — was $159, now just $99!

3. Tiered Lighting: This Wade Logan Bertan 4 – Light Dimmable Chandelier will become a compliment magnet for you— was $240, now just $190!

4. Planted Illumination: We love this Sand & Stable Coleford 65” Black Tree Floor Lamp because it feels modern but laid-back (thanks to its shades) — was $470, now just $90!

5. His and Hers: This Willow Arlo Interiors Bruning 60” Double Bathroom Vanity with Quartz Top will perfectly match any bathroom aesthetic and style — was $3,141, now just $1, 400!

6. Plush Comfort: This Sand & Stable Mersin Gradient Chenille Water Absorbent Soft Plush Bath Rug will soak up water and make your bath time much more enjoyable — was $50, now just $9!

7. Bath Time Ease: Everyone likes using soft, plush towels when bathing, and these Spirit Linen Cotton Bath Towels check all the boxes— was $150, now just $74!

8. Bathroom Essential: This Sand & Stable Jewell 24″ Single Bathroom Vanity Set is a simple, compact option that will save space and hold all your essentials — was $756, now just $336!

9. Upscale Transparency: This WoodBridge MSDC6076-MBL 56″-60″ W x 76″ H Single Sliding Frameless Shower Door with 3/8″(10mm) Clear Tempered Glass will add a nice, elevated finish your bathroom — was $640, now just $520!

10. Peaceful Slumber: This Serta Clarks Hill Elite Extra Firm 13″ Innerspring Mattress is cushioned and will help you drift off to sleep quickly — was $1,169, now just $800!

11. Vintage-Inspired: We can’t get over this All Modern Kody Vegan Leather Side Chair (Set of 2) because it feels modern but comes in a luxe-looking leather fabric — was $267, now just $138!

12. Decadent Dining: This Wade Logan Dysis 52″ Solid Oak Round Pedestal Dining Table feels so expensive and will make your next dinner party much more stylish — was $950, now just $700!

13. Sleeping: If you need a new mattress, this Serta Perfect Sleeper Ultra Plush 14″ Hybrid Mattress and Box Spring Set has you covered — was $1,383, now just $720!

14. Pristine and Organized: For those who acquired their grandmother’s fine china, this Greyleigh Otley Accent Cabinet will help you keep it in order and safe — was $320, now just $297!

15. Rugs, Please: This Langley Street Benfield Beige Area Rug is machine washable and will tie any room together seamlessly — was $405, now just $154!