The French have such a high standard when it comes to skincare. So imagine a body oil that’s so effective that it not only has the trust of an entire “hotel in Paris,” according to this shopper, it’s also been bought over 3,000 times in the last month by Amazon shoppers.

We’re talking about the Nuxe Huile Prodigieuse Multi-Purpose Dry Oil, which is a luxe French face, body and hair oil. The treatment uses seven botanical oils like vitamin E, argan and camellia, which all help to give the skin ultimate hydration while also smoothing wrinkles and stretch marks and softening and nourishing the skin, body and hair. Bonus: It’s on sale right now for just $23!

Get the Nuxe Huile Prodigieuse Multi-Purpose Dry Oil (Originally $25) on sale for just $23 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 9, 2024, but are subject to change.

Hotels in Paris aren’t the only ones who are fans of the body oil though. It’s also beloved by the over 10,100 shoppers who’ve given it a five-star rating.

One reviewer who has “very dry skin” said that they use it at night after washing their face and wake up with their face “feeling smooth and dewy.”

“It’s also great for hair as I put it on my ends so they don’t dry out and get frizzy,” they said. “I use it as a cuticle oil for both fingers and toes. A little goes a long way so use sparingly until you know how much your skin needs.”

Another shopper who called the oil “a staple” said that it’s been their “favorite” for “the past 6 years or so.”

“The scent is so light yet indulgent,” they said. “It absorbs so well and leaves you feeling so soft. The scent is perfect for layering with your perfume!”

On top of being an effective product, the body oil comes in square glass packaging with a gold cap, which will look so expensive on your vanity. Shop it now for just $23!

