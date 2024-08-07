Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

I don’t know if it’s something in the French water, but they really know how to do skincare right. So right in fact, that shoppers like this one are saying that their forehead wrinkles have “diminished so much” after using this hyaluronic acid cream you’d find at a French pharmacy. Often, you’d think such an effective product would come at a premium price — but it’s actually just $22 on Amazon.

Showing the true magic of French skincare, the Ialuset Hylauronic Acid Cream can be used as an everyday moisturizer, an overnight hydration mask and can even help with wounds as well. The secret to the it’s sauce is of course, its main ingredient, hyaluronic acid, which has a range of benefits, namely its superior hydration. Other benefits, which have been confirmed by shoppers, are its ability to plump the skin, which reduces fine lines and wrinkles, promote skin cell production and maintain collagen levels.

Get the Ialuset Hylauronic Acid Cream for just $22 at Amazon!

A popular under-the-radar product on Amazon, the cream has been purchased over 1,000 times in just this last month alone. And has gained a small shopper fan base, now with over 800 five-star ratings, and many strong endorsements from shoppers as well.

One shopper, who’s “tried many face products over the years,” said that this cream is “the best so far.”

“I can immediately notice the difference in my face, neck, and chest. It is smooth and plump. It feels light on my skin. This will be my forever!”

Another reviewer who deems themself an “anti aging product obsessive” said that they “never want to run out of this amazing cream.”

“I am 62 with no wrinkles but recently started having sagging around my mouth and neck,” they said. “This stuff tightened it right up!”

Thankfully, you don’t have to spend an arm and leg just to go to France and get this cream. The brand was kind enough to put it on Amazon, so it’ll show up right to your doorstep. Shop it now for just $22!

