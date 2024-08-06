Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Shop With Us

Blake Lively and Jennifer Garner Use This $24 Under-the-Radar Blush for a Natural Flush

By
Jennifer Garner and Blake Lively
Albert L. Ortega / Contributor Raymond Hall / Contributor

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Normally any beauty product beloved by celebrities is front page news, but we came across one blush that somehow goes a bit  under-the-radar. Beloved by the likes of major A-Listers like Blake Lively and Jennifer Garner, we have to assume that the Stila Double-Color Convertible Lip and Cheek Cream stays on the “hush hush” because they want it to remain a best best-kept secret — especially since it’s just $24.

Lively was the first star to share her love for it in a story on her Instagram, giving Us a peak at her dreamy makeup drawer. The blush was spotted in one corner, next to several best-selling products like Burt’s Bees lip balm and the CeraVe SPF 50 mineral facial sunscreen. Garner is now the latest to share her affection for the blush in a video with Vogue on her “Quick as Possible” beauty routine, where she called it “an oldie and a goodie.” She used the shade peony for the tutorial, but said she likes “all the colors.”

See it!

Get the Stila Double-Color Convertible Lip and Cheek Cream (Originally $25) on sale for just $24 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 6, 2024, but are subject to change.

Related: Just In! Blake Lively Launched a New Haircare Line at Target — Available to Shop Now

Hence its name, the blush has a convertible lip and cheek formula that’s creamy and sheer enough for both the lips and the cheeks. Both usually sporting a fresh-faced look, we have to assume that Lively and Garner like the blush for the natural flush-looking hue it brings to their face. It comes in a few different colors to choose from such as camellia (a peachy brown), petunia (an orange-y pink) and magnolia (a warm, brawny red).

For an under-the-radar star, this blush has gained a small crowd of Amazon devotee shoppers as well, with over 1,200 five-star ratings.

One shopper who’s been using it “for years now” said they “always come back” to this blush.

“It won’t clog pores and it’s buildable from nearly imperceptible to dramatic,” they said. “It blends well with mineral foundation or just layered over primer . . . It lasts a while too, which is nice.”

Related: Jennifer Garner Revealed Her ‘Favorite’ Foundation Stick in Her ’Quick as Possible’ Beauty Routine

Don’t take it from just Us! Take it from Lively, Garner and this shopper who said that the blush and lip cheek duo is a “little gem” that’s “well worth the money” at just $24. Happy shopping!

See it!

See it: Get the Stila Double-Color Convertible Lip and Cheek Cream (Originally $25) on sale for just $24 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 6, 2024, but are subject to change.

Looking for something else? Explore more from Stila here and more blushes here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Related: Bling on a Budget! Replicate Blake Lively’s Crystal Versace Jeans Look for $50

See more Us Weekly Shopping

In this article

Blake Lively Bio

Blake Lively
Jennifer Garners Netflix Movie Family Switch Will Overtly. Reference 13 Going On 30

Jennifer Garner

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!