Normally any beauty product beloved by celebrities is front page news, but we came across one blush that somehow goes a bit under-the-radar. Beloved by the likes of major A-Listers like Blake Lively and Jennifer Garner, we have to assume that the Stila Double-Color Convertible Lip and Cheek Cream stays on the “hush hush” because they want it to remain a best best-kept secret — especially since it’s just $24.
Lively was the first star to share her love for it in a story on her Instagram, giving Us a peak at her dreamy makeup drawer. The blush was spotted in one corner, next to several best-selling products like Burt’s Bees lip balm and the CeraVe SPF 50 mineral facial sunscreen. Garner is now the latest to share her affection for the blush in a video with Vogue on her “Quick as Possible” beauty routine, where she called it “an oldie and a goodie.” She used the shade peony for the tutorial, but said she likes “all the colors.”
Get the Stila Double-Color Convertible Lip and Cheek Cream (Originally $25) on sale for just $24 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 6, 2024, but are subject to change.
Hence its name, the blush has a convertible lip and cheek formula that’s creamy and sheer enough for both the lips and the cheeks. Both usually sporting a fresh-faced look, we have to assume that Lively and Garner like the blush for the natural flush-looking hue it brings to their face. It comes in a few different colors to choose from such as camellia (a peachy brown), petunia (an orange-y pink) and magnolia (a warm, brawny red).
For an under-the-radar star, this blush has gained a small crowd of Amazon devotee shoppers as well, with over 1,200 five-star ratings.
One shopper who’s been using it “for years now” said they “always come back” to this blush.
“It won’t clog pores and it’s buildable from nearly imperceptible to dramatic,” they said. “It blends well with mineral foundation or just layered over primer . . . It lasts a while too, which is nice.”
Don’t take it from just Us! Take it from Lively, Garner and this shopper who said that the blush and lip cheek duo is a “little gem” that’s “well worth the money” at just $24. Happy shopping!
