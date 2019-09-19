



Celebrities are always posting about different brands and products on their social media. These posts could be paid partnerships, but when we know one is an authentic, sincere post of a celeb praising a product they actually use, we can always tell. And these posts have the information that we’re actually looking for!

We think that we can all agree that Blake Lively is one of the most beautiful fixtures in Hollywood. Seriously, doesn’t it seem like she’s literally glowing 24/7? We live for her goddess vibes and definitely want in on some of the action. So when she shared her favorite everyday products on her Instagram, we couldn’t help but notice this stila two-in-one product that definitely brings the actress’ face to life!

See it: Get the stila Convertible Color Dual Lip and Cheek Cream with prices starting at $21 from Amazon!

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants star took to her Instagram story to share her favorite, absolute must-have products with her followers. Apparently, Lively decided to do a product cleanse and post the ones that she wanted to keep, so you know these are 100% Blake Lively approved!

While there were a ton of products were included in her post, one of the products stood out the most — and it’s the stila Convertible Color Dual Lip and Cheek Cream! Why did this product jump out at Us immediately? We’ll give you the lowdown right now.

As we’ve already mentioned before, this is a two-in-one product, which is absolutely fantastic. You can use this as a cream blush on your cheeks, or as a lip color to give your pout a pop of color. We love these kinds of products because they not only save us money, but they also save us some space in our makeup bags and purses!

See it: Get the stila Convertible Color Dual Lip and Cheek Cream with prices starting at $21 from Amazon!

Seriously, why don’t all makeup products have two functions? We know that it’s virtually impossible to have every product be a two-in-one, but we’ll stock up on as many as we can, starting with this creme color from stila!

There are six different shades to choose from, which is so awesome! There’s a shade for every skin tone and a color for everyone’s taste. If you’re going for a natural flushed look, definitely try out the Gerbera shade. If you like a more dramatic look that’s darker, the Magnolia shade might be right for you! Or, if you’re seriously looking to expand your makeup collection, why not order them all?

This product is great, and we know this by taking just one look at the reviews. There are countless five-star reviews, and they all sing the praises of this product. One shopper said that it “goes on like silk and is very natural looking,” and another said that “looks flawless with minimal effort,” which we love!

If you order this stila compact cream and are surprised by the color when you open up the package, definitely don’t be alarmed! One reviewer that experienced this highlighted the fact that this is a “rich pigment” and that “a little goes a long way.” This just speaks to the high-quality color of this product, and we can’t wait to try it out for ourselves!

See it: Get the stila Convertible Color Dual Lip and Cheek Cream with prices starting at $21 from Amazon!

Not the product that you’re looking for? Check out more makeup from stila and other beauty products available on Amazon here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!